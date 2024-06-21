Annurag Batra elected member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

Dr. Annurag Batra, chairman and Editor-In-Chief of BW Businessworld and Founder of Exchange4Media, has been elected a Member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. He joins over 900 members from more than 60 countries, representing leading television and media companies worldwide.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, known for recognising excellence in television produced outside of the United States, presents the prestigious Emmy Awards at the International Emmy Awards Gala in New York City every November. The Academy celebrates programming across various categories including Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Kids, News, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Performances, and Short-Form, as well as presenting the International Emmy Directorate and Founders Awards.

As a membership-based organisation, the Academy comprises leading media and entertainment figures from over 60 countries. It organises high-level business, networking, and social events globally and online.

Dr. Batra has made significant contributions to the media and television industry. He is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Exchange4Media group and is expanding his initiatives into the UAE and MENA regions, investing in numerous media tech startups impacting Indian digital media. As a Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Businessworld Media Group, he transformed BW Businessworld into a content tech media conglomerate after acquiring it in 2013.

Known for his deep belief in spirituality, Indian Vedas, and the power of ideas and dreams, Dr. Batra has served on the Board of Governors of the Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurgaon, his alma mater. He was also the first PGPM graduate from MDI to hold this position from January 2020 to June 2023.

Over the past 24 years, Dr. Batra has built a substantial network within the media industry through Exchange4Media. He has written extensively on media, television, and new media and is recognised as an authority in the field. His forthcoming book, Media Moguls of India, is expected in 2025.