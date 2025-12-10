CredFlow Secures NBFC Licence For Data-Native SME Lending

CredFlow has received RBI approval for a Non-Deposit Taking NBFC (ICC type 2) through its group entity Cashpositive Finance Pvt. Ltd., operating as CashFloat. The licence, secured in just four months, lets the Delhi NCR-based SME lending platform disburse loans directly from its balance sheet. Over four years, CredFlow has built India's largest cashflow intelligence network, capturing $800 billion in GST-verified invoices across six million businesses—nearly half of GST-registered India.

The platform uses GST, banking, ERP, and supply-chain data to underwrite manufacturers, traders, and distributors. Previously reliant on partner lending and LSP models, CredFlow can now control the full stack from acquisition to collections, enabling faster approvals and custom products. The lending business is on track for ₹100 crore AUM this year.

Kunal Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of CredFlow, said, “With our NBFC licence, we're doubling down on our mission to make every SME in India cash-rich by combining structured lending, data intelligence, and responsible credit with speed. India's SMEs don't struggle because of a lack of demand – they struggle because of a lack of timely capital. Enabling them to thrive strengthens India's industries, supply chains, and growth story.”

Cashflow Financing Replaces Collateral Dependency

Traditional SME credit relies on collateral and slow bank processes. CredFlow's model adjusts limits in real time based on actual cash flows, using AI automation and proprietary data from GST, bureaus, ERPs, and network insights. This replaces spreadsheets with self-learning underwriting tied to business performance.

The embedded SaaS layer gives deep visibility into invoice intelligence, enabling products like purchase invoice discounting, unsecured/term loans, manufacturing expansion finance, BG-backed lending, and co-lending with banks/NBFCs. Offline reach pairs with digital underwriting for nationwide scale.

Full-Stack SME Finance Ecosystem Emerging

With the NBFC live, CredFlow plans a complete ecosystem: working capital, payments, collections, and future capital-market access via IPO-linked products. For SMEs caught between banks' caution and informal lenders' risks, cash flow-based credit offers predictability during growth or slowdowns.

The licence positions CredFlow to capture formal credit demand from fast-growing small businesses, using India's GST infrastructure as a real-time economic barometer. If execution matches the data advantage, it could redefine how working capital flows to India's manufacturing and trading backbone.