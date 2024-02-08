PhysicsWallah Unveils Innovative Elementary School Initiative: PW Gurukulam School

PhysicsWallah, led by Alakh Pandey, a known figure in the education technology (ed-tech) sector, has introduced its recent initiative aimed at elementary education. The venture, PW Gurukulam School, marks the company's expansion into primary-level offline education. Located in Gurugram, the school will cater to students from preschool to seventh grade, situated in Sushant Lok III, Sector 57, Gurugram. Embracing the motto "Where culture meets innovation," PW Gurukulam aims to blend traditional values with modern educational approaches.

Originally established as a YouTube channel, PhysicsWallah has steadily broadened its scope recently. With the ed-tech industry experiencing a slowdown post-COVID-19, PhysicsWallah, like many others in the field, has diversified into offline education.

The inaugural batch of PW Gurukulam School has already enrolled 400 students, with its curriculum aligned with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) standards, as per PW's statement. The school promises an education rooted in experiential learning, with a special emphasis on financial literacy and entrepreneurship. Additional programs, such as Model United Nations (MUN), are envisioned to enhance students' learning experience.

Alakh Pandey, CEO & Founder of Physics Wallah, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, highlighting PW Gurukulam's role in providing a comprehensive educational environment that fosters innovation and cultural values. He envisions the school as a platform for students to explore diverse career paths beyond conventional trajectories.

This move into elementary education marks PhysicsWallah's expansion beyond its initial focus on coaching for IIT/JEE and NEET exams. Founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, the company has diversified its offerings to include postgraduate programs, UPSC preparation, and upskilling courses. The first offline center was opened in Kota, Rajasthan, in June 2022, and the company now operates 67 offline centers, known as PW Vidyapeeth, across 38 cities, with a student base nearing 150,000. Plans are underway to expand the number of centers to over 120 by 2024.

In December of the previous year, following a $100 million funding round, PhysicsWallah reported a significant increase in revenue, reaching INR 771.76 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23). However, specific financial details for the year were not disclosed.

This development occurs amidst challenging times for the Indian ed-tech sector, which is grappling with a funding downturn. While BYJU’S, a prominent player in the sector, faces difficulties, other startups also feel the impact of reduced funding. Layoffs and cost-cutting measures have become common strategies for survival, with some ed-tech startups ceasing operations altogether due to funding constraints.