Krishna Rangasayee of SiMa.ai Discusses AI Chips

In this insightful conversation, Sandeep Goel, Managing Director of Moglix, shares the inspiring journey of Moglix and its role in transforming B2B commerce with cutting-edge technologies like GenAI and IoT. He discusses the company’s global footprints, its contribution to India's Mission 2047, and how innovations in AI are revolutionizing customer experiences, supply chain management, and industrial solutions. Hosted by Sunil Rajguru, the discussion covers Moglix’s expansion, challenges in the telecom and manufacturing sectors, and the future of India's tech-driven growth.

