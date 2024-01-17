NSRCEL-IIMB and Maruti Suzuki Invite Applications for Third Incubation Program

The start of the third cohort of the Incubation Programme for Mobility Startups at NSRCEL, the startup hub at IIMB in partnership with Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a market leader in the Indian automobile industry. This program aims to support startups developing technological innovations that have applications in the automotive and mobility industries.

The objective of this program is to assist concepts and early-stage companies in developing innovations that have the potential to be profitable ventures in the automotive and mobility industries. This is a six-month incubation program designed for technology-based startups that have reached the revenue and proof of concept stages. A few chosen startups will receive post-program incubation support from NSRCEL and a chance to work with Maruti Suzuki on a Paid Proof of Concept.

NSRCEL's Incubation Programme for Mobility Startups aims to meet public demand by introducing cutting-edge mobility solutions and new technologies to the market. Among other areas, the programme will choose innovations in Clean Tech, Data & AI, Vehicle Technology, Mobility/Mobility Infrastructure, and Green Manufacturing.

The program’s content is tailored to meet the individual needs of each startup participating. The startups will receive guidance on regulations, workshop interactions, shared learning, and extensive business growth opportunities during the program. In addition, startups will get exclusive access to domain experts from Maruti Suzuki, IIMB resources and investor connects in the mobility space. Apply now to take your mobility startup to the next level!

For more info visit- https://www.nsrcel.org/mobility/