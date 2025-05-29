Zscaler Acquires Red Canary to Advance AI-Powered Security Ops

Zscaler, the leader in cloud security, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Red Canary, a recognized leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR). With over 10 years of expertise in security operations (SecOps), Red Canary has enabled its extensive customer base to investigate threats up to 10 times faster with 99.6% accuracy, while streamlining workflows through automated remediation. Combined with Zscaler’s massive amounts of high-quality data—derived from the world's largest security cloud—and global intelligence from its ThreatLabz Security Research team, the combination will deliver a unified, agentic Security Operations Center (SOC) that combines AI-driven workflows with human expertise. These complementary capabilities will redefine how businesses detect, respond to, and mitigate modern cyber threats.

Expanding the Power of the Zero Trust Platform

“With our innovative AI-powered risk management services like Risk360 and the acquired data fabric technology from Avalor, we are disrupting legacy security operations just like we did with our Zero Trust Exchange™ platform,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “The proposed acquisition of Red Canary is a natural expansion of our capabilities into managed detection and response and threat intelligence to accelerate our vision of AI-powered SOC of the future. By integrating Red Canary with Zscaler, we will deliver to our customers the power of a fully integrated Zero Trust platform and AI-powered security operations.”

Protecting nearly 45% of the Fortune 500 organizations, Zscaler has established over 15 years of leadership operating the world's largest cloud security platform which processes over 500 billion daily transactions. It has leveraged its massive, high-quality data lake to accelerate the development of advanced AI-driven solutions, like Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX) and Zscaler Exposure Management. A proven innovator in MDR, Red Canary has been recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response for the third consecutive year and featured in the Gartner® Market Guide for MDR for the seventh year in a row. Within the SOC, Red Canary plays a crucial role by helping security teams automate remediation workflows, resulting in greater efficiency and improved security outcomes.

Redefining Modern Threat Detection and Response

By bringing together Zscaler’s AI-powered Zero Trust platform with Red Canary’s domain expertise in threat detection and response—spanning endpoints, identity, network, and cloud workloads—this transaction is uniquely positioned to address the operator pain points that often lead to missed signals, incomplete threat analysis, and increased vulnerability to undetected threats. The integration of Zscaler and Red Canary will better enable security teams to detect, triage, investigate, and respond to threats with greater speed and efficiency, helping organizations confidently and precisely tackle modern security challenges.

“For over 10 years, we’ve protected our customers by combining high-fidelity signals with agentic AI, behavioral analytics, and global threat intelligence—delivering fast, accurate, and high-quality threat detection and response,” said Brian Beyer, CEO of Red Canary. “As part of Zscaler, we will elevate how IT and security teams address the rapidly shifting threat landscape with the strength of our combined technology and expertise. Zscaler’s global scale and reach provide the resources and granular data needed to fuel advanced AI, threat intelligence, and detection engineering, giving us a broader view of adversary behavior while enabling faster innovation across the board. Both companies share a relentless commitment to quality, execution, and delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in August 2025.