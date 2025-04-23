Zoom Launches Custom AI Companion, Tasks, and Enhanced Features

Zoom has unveiled several new agentic AI features across Zoom Workplace, reinforcing its commitment to AI-driven productivity. These updates include the launch of Custom AI Companion, Voice Recorder, Zoom Tasks, Custom Avatars, and new features for Zoom Meetings, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Whiteboard, and Zoom Revenue Accelerator.

“A year ago, we introduced AI-first capabilities in Zoom Workplace, transforming how users work by helping them accomplish more, drive better results, and strengthen relationships at work,” said Jeff Smith, Head of Product for Workplace AI, Meetings, and Spaces at Zoom. “With the launch of agentic skills for AI Companion last month, we’ve taken a major step in empowering users with the ability to understand, plan, and execute tasks with minimal input. With Custom AI Companion and other new features, we’re pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver the best AI-first solutions for productivity and collaboration.”

Zoom AI Companion: Maximizing Productivity

Zoom AI Companion saves time by organizing tasks, taking meeting notes, and helping users focus on high-priority tasks. Whether during Zoom Meetings or in-person interactions, AI Companion captures key points and generates actionable to-do lists, which are easily managed across Zoom Workplace.

Zoom Tasks: Zoom AI Companion can help users track, manage, and complete tasks across multiple platforms, ensuring tasks from Zoom Mail, Team Chat, Docs, and Meetings are automatically converted into to-dos. Users receive tailored to-do lists with prioritized action items, and the AI Companion can offer suggestions for next steps to ensure smooth follow-through.

Voice Recorder: For real-time, in-person meetings, the AI Companion Voice Recorder transcribes, summarizes, and captures action items, ensuring users don’t miss crucial details even without being in a Zoom Meeting. (Available later this month on mobile and coming to Rooms this summer.)

Streamlined Collaboration Across Zoom

Multi-lingual Support in Team Chat: Zoom now uses its own Small Language Model (SLM) optimized for translations across eight languages (German, Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese) to English, enhancing communication for global teams.

AI-Powered Scheduling: Zoom AI Companion now schedules meetings by analyzing availability across platforms and offering time options that suit all invitees. AI Companion also generates suggested topics and agendas for the meeting, streamlining the scheduling process.

Custom AI Companion: The new Custom AI Companion add-on offers businesses a customizable AI agent tailored to their specific needs. Zoom AI Studio, a low-code platform, allows organizations to adapt their AI Companion to their operations. Coming this summer, users will be able to integrate third-party AI agents using protocols from Anthropic and Google, enhancing flexibility.

AI-Powered Zoom Features for More Efficiency

Bring Your Own Index (BYOI): Organizations can now connect AI Companion to a range of enterprise data sources (like project management tools and cloud storage) via Amazon Q Business or Glean. This allows the AI to surface relevant information from multiple sources, making Zoom Meetings more context-rich and efficient.

Custom Avatars for Zoom Clips: Zoom Clips now offers the ability to create custom avatars that record content with AI, helping users communicate effectively without needing to re-record. These avatars are designed with security features like gesture checks and watermarks to prevent manipulation. (Available in May.)

Zoom Whiteboard Enhancements: New features in Zoom Whiteboard include enhanced templates with sticky notes and emoji stacks, as well as AI Companion’s ability to summarize Whiteboard content, making collaboration easier. Additionally, users can now convert boards from Miro, Mural, and Lucid to Zoom Whiteboard.

Zoom Revenue Accelerator and Industry-Specific Solutions

Zoom Revenue Accelerator: To assist sales teams, Zoom has introduced AI-driven playbooks that automate sales methodologies (like BANT, SPICED, and MEDDICC) and suggest updates to CRM records based on sales conversations. This reduces manual data entry and improves the accuracy of records. The new Deal Explorer tool aggregates sales data, helping sales teams analyze deals using natural language queries.

Industry Offerings: Zoom is expanding its offerings for frontline workers and healthcare professionals:

Zoom Workplace for Frontline : A mobile solution for frontline workers, enabling them to stay connected and organized while performing their duties in sectors like retail, healthcare, and manufacturing. (Available now.)

Zoom Workplace for Clinicians: Partnering with Suki, Zoom provides AI-generated clinical notes to streamline documentation during patient-physician interactions, allowing clinicians to focus on patient care. (Available now.)

Zoom Phone and Zoom + Salesforce: For business communications, Zoom Phone integrates fax, SMS, and calls into one platform, eliminating hardware and extra billing. The Zoom + Salesforce app also provides AI-generated summaries of phone calls, helping users stay organized.