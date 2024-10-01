Zomato's Akriti Chopra Bids Farewell After 13 Years at the Helm

One of Zomato's co-founders, Akriti Chopra, has resigned following an exceptional 13 years with the industry leader in meal delivery. With effect from September 27, 2024, Chopra's exit signals the end of an era for the business that she helped build in its infancy. In a regulatory statement, Zomato said, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that Akriti Chopra, Co-Founder & Chief People Officer designated as Senior Management Personnel (“SMP”), has tendered her resignation w.e.f. September 27, 2024."

Advertisment

Akriti Chopra’s Journey at Zomato

As a senior manager of operations and finance, Chopra started working at Zomato in November 2011. She served as Vice President of Finance & Operations and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) among other important leadership positions over the years. She changed careers in 2020 and went on to become the Head of People Development before assuming the Chief People Officer (CPO) position in June 2021.

A Heartfelt Farewell

Advertisment

Reflecting on her departure, Chopra expressed gratitude for her time at Zomato and the experiences she gained alongside CEO Deepinder Goyal. In a message to Goyal, she wrote, "It’s been an incredibly enriching journey over the past 13 years. Thank you for everything. I’m always a call away :)"

Other Leadership Exits at Zomato

Chopra's departure from Zomato comes after a number of other well-known exits in recent years. After working with Zomato for more than ten years, Gunjan Patidar, the former Chief Technology Officer, resigned in January 2023. In a similar vein, co-founder Mohit Gupta resigned in November 2022 after being elevated to the position in 2020.

Advertisment

What’s Next for Akriti Chopra?

Chopra’s decision to leave is reportedly motivated by her desire to explore new opportunities outside of Zomato. While her next career move remains undisclosed, her contributions to Zomato’s growth and success over the past decade have left an indelible mark on the company’s history.

As Zomato continues to evolve, Chopra’s legacy will undoubtedly be remembered for her leadership, innovation, and commitment to building a world-class team.

Advertisment

Conclusion

Akriti Chopra’s departure from Zomato marks a significant transition for both the company and her career. After 13 years of dedicated service and numerous leadership roles, she leaves behind a strong legacy of innovation, growth, and people-centric leadership. Her decision to pursue new opportunities signals the end of an era, but her impact on Zomato will continue to shape its future. As the company navigates through ongoing leadership changes, Chopra’s contributions will remain an integral part of Zomato's journey toward continued success.

Also Read: