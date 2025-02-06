Zomato Morphs into Eternal: Board Approves Name Change

Zomato has changed its name to ‘Eternal’. In a letter to shareholders Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said, “ With the board's approval, the company will transition from Zomato Ltd. to Eternal Ltd., marking a new chapter in its journey. This isn’t just a name change; it is a mission statement. As Zomato evolves into Eternal, the company’s focus on growth, culture, and service remains stronger than ever.”

He said Zomato is an accidental company. It was born out of a simple desire to serve, and over time, it became a business. And the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

With this name change, its corporate website will transition to eternal.com. Eternal will have four major business units: Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure.

On the Gastronomical Journey

Deepinder Goyal's letter captures his entrepreneurial journey and it traces the company’s humble genesis, seventeen years ago. Looking back on the journey, he said, “ A few weeks ago, on December 23rd, we entered the BSE Sensex. Coincidentally, that was exactly the day I started writing the first line of code for Zomato — then Foodiebay — seventeen years ago, in 2007. Becoming the first tech startup in India to make it to the Sensex is a moment of pride and also a moment of reflection, bringing with it a heightened sense of responsibility — responsibility towards the people we serve, the people who build with us, and the country we live in."

His letter drove home the point that Zomato's journey has been one of defying the odds. “In a world where success often seems reserved for the privileged, we have shown that people from ordinary backgrounds, armed with nothing but conviction and hard work, can come together, defy the odds, and create large-scale impact,” said Deepinder. The company has not only created wealth for its stakeholders but also empowered countless individuals, with partners and employees sharing how their lives have changed, sending their children to better schools, and finding more hope in their lives.

Giving a backstory on the new name, Deepinder said, “ When we acquired Blinkit, we started using “Eternal” (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd., the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd. “

Eternal is a powerful name, and to be honest, it scares me to my core, he says. "It is a tall order to live up to. Because ‘Eternal’ carries both a promise and a paradox. True permanence isn’t built on bold claims of invincibility or the swagger of success. It is forged in the quiet understanding that our immortality stems from our mortality — because the day we think we will last forever simply because we declare it, we begin our end.”