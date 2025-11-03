ZEPIC, a Composable Marketing OS for personalised and profitable engagement across channels, has announced the launch of Instagram Automation, becoming the first platform to bring AI-led automation, omnichannel experiences, and a unified 360-degree view of customer data to Instagram.

Instagram audiences are among the most engaged yet most under-leveraged. With ZEPIC, brands can now bridge intent, identity, and impact—transforming engagement data into a performance-driven growth engine.

The launch transforms how brands use Instagram, evolving it from a high-engagement social platform into a true performance and conversion engine. With intent-led automation, ZEPIC enables marketers to capture real-time signals from comments, DMs, and story reactions, translating them into engagement and conversion opportunities across touchpoints.

“We chose Instagram because it’s where social commerce happens today,” said Naveen, Co-founder and Co-CEO of ZEPIC. “It’s the most popular engagement channel, but also the most siloed. Brands may automate replies or push promotions, but they can’t capture the real intent behind every comment, DM, or reaction—nor can they re-engage those users across channels. ZEPIC changes that.”

Whether it’s a startup launching its first automations or an enterprise managing millions of real-time interactions, ZEPIC scales seamlessly to match any level of growth. Built for high volume and zero downtime, brands can create plug-and-play automations in minutes or design advanced multi-flow journeys that handle positive and negative intent with precision—all on one unified platform.

From Conversation to Intelligent Conversion

Traditional Instagram automation tools were designed for creators and community managers, optimised for quick replies or keyword-based responses. But business audiences behave differently. They browse, compare, and signal purchase intent in nuanced ways. ZEPIC’s automation engine reads these cues to trigger personalised responses that move users from interest to action in real time.

Brands can now automate 1:1 DMs, turn comments into conversations, respond to story mentions, or send personalised product cards directly within chats—right when intent is at its peak. Every interaction becomes a conversion opportunity, not just another engagement metric.

Where the True Intelligence Lives

The real power begins once these interactions flow back into ZEPIC’s Marketing OS. Every DM, comment, or converted follower becomes a valuable data signal that strengthens the brand’s customer insights.

Most tools stop at identifying “active users” or “DM responders.” ZEPIC goes deeper, unifying behavioural, transactional, and engagement data across channels to deliver context-aware automation.

“With ZEPIC’s Instagram Automation, there’s real intelligence behind every interaction. Every DM, comment, or story reaction reveals what travellers care about, allowing us to engage with purpose, turning insight into impact. We’re excited to use it extensively to create a fully contextual and consistent brand experience across every touchpoint,” said Matt Nicklow, Tourism Fiji.

Every interaction—from a comment on a post or reel to a story reply or shared lead form—becomes a targetable event. Marketers can combine these signals with email and WhatsApp activity to create omnichannel segments for precise targeting and personalised campaigns.

With AI-powered language intelligence, it enables brands to localise conversation experiences at scale, supporting over 44 languages out of the box to ensure every message feels personal, relevant, and authentic.

Turning Audiences Into Lifelong Customers

What makes ZEPIC’s automation truly intelligent is how it connects everything around Instagram—commerce stores or inventories, CRMs, support tools, other channel interactions, and custom data objects—into one unified view.

This allows brands to create Instagram-exclusive experiences and offers for their most engaged followers. They can automatically identify users who comment, DM, or react most often and reward them with personalised product drops, early access, or loyalty perks on Instagram or other channels.

By combining Instagram interactions with commerce, CRM, and behavioural data, ZEPIC enables brands to personalise at scale—turning followers into customers, and customers into loyal fans. All of this is powered by one connected OS.

The next chapter: From Automation to Agents

ZEPIC’s next phase introduces AI Agents—fully conversational assistants that engage followers, recommend products, and handle end-to-end interactions.

This will be paired with comprehensive reporting and attribution, allowing marketers to see how every conversation contributes to revenue, retention, and reactivation. For the first time, brands can measure Instagram as a performance channel, not just an engagement one.

With this launch, ZEPIC sets a new benchmark for Instagram marketing—intent-led, intelligent, and integrated—turning the world’s most engaging channel into a measurable, conversion-ready ecosystem.