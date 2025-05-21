Zensar Partners With ManageEngine to Drive IT Transformation and Enhance Enterprise Efficiency

ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corp and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, and Zensar Technologies, a leading experience, engineering, and engagement technology solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming enterprise IT management. This synergy will address critical industry challenges such as fragmented IT ecosystems and cater to the growing need for real-time observability and unified operations for today’s enterprises.

Building on Key Competencies

Zensar, part of RPG Group, is recognized worldwide for its ability to deliver innovative solutions and drive business transformation across industries such as banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Through this partnership, Zensar will be leveraging ManageEngine’s comprehensive suite of enterprise IT management solutions, including its IT service management (ITSM) and IT operations management (ITOM) suite of products, to offer a unified approach to IT service management, application performance monitoring, and infrastructure observability to its customers.

“Enterprises today face increasing complexity in managing their IT infrastructure, affecting productivity and overall success,” said Promoth Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer, ManageEngine. “This partnership with Zensar will provide businesses with a unified solution to streamline IT operations and enhance service delivery. By combining Zensar’s expertise with our advanced IT solutions, we aim to deliver real-time visibility and proactive incident management, ensuring seamless operations.”

The collaboration will enable organizations to achieve faster incident response times, enhanced monitoring, and reduced operational costs. Businesses can expect a more resilient IT infrastructure, improved service delivery, and data-driven decision-making through actionable insights that boost operational efficiency.

Jitendra Nandwani, SVP and Head of Cloud, Infrastructure, and Security Services at Zensar Technologies, said, “Zensar has had a strong and successful collaboration with ManageEngine for over a decade, founded on mutual trust, transparency, and shared goals. Our collaboration spans across three strategic pillars: reselling, system integrator, and technology handshake—where we consistently deliver synergistic outcomes. This partnership, a natural elevation of our relationship, enables us to respond swiftly and effectively to our clients on their digital transformation journeys, ensuring their business services operate reliably and efficiently.”

Together, ManageEngine and Zensar are committed to helping organizations navigate the complexities of modern IT environments in an ever-evolving digital landscape.