Yotta Unveils ‘myShakti’, India’s First DeepSeek-Powered Chatbot

Yotta Data Services has introduced 'myShakti' as the first Indian B2C generative AI chatbot which operates exclusively on the DeepSeek open-source AI model within domestic server infrastructure. Data security and sovereignty are protected through exclusive server hosting of the chatbot on Indian infrastructure.

Powered by Advanced GPU Infrastructure

The server infrastructure at Yotta's NM1 data center enables myShakti to function using sixteen H100 GPU nodes which amounts to 128 active H100 units. On LinkedIn, the company announced the new system through which the chatbot enabled secure AI-powered engagements with users. The beta version of myShakti.ai is available free of charge through its web application interface.

A Push for India’s AI Independence

Darshan Hiranandani CEO of Hiranandani Group and chairman of Yotta Data Services explained how the chatbot drives India’s path toward AI self-reliance. The myShakti platform from Yotta Data Services provides an answer to the call issued by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for DeepSeek local hosting within Indian borders. Hiranandani expressed his dedication to creating domestic AI independence for India through this initiative.

Reducing AI Costs and Enhancing Accessibility

The user experience of myShakti becomes more effective through a well-developed feedback system that builds over time. Yotta’s official blog states that the chatbot simplifies AI adoption by reducing barriers that businesses along with startup companies and researchers face due to infrastructure costs.

“The integration of DeepSeek is a true game-changer. Its open-source nature and low compute requirements drastically reduce costs, accelerating AI adoption much like the mobile revolution that transformed India,” said Sunil Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Yotta Data Services. He added, “This could be India’s Sputnik moment for AI—an inflection point that propels the nation to the forefront of global AI innovation.”

DeepSeek’s Role in India’s AI Evolution

The DeepSeek model demonstrates performance equivalence with raw computational power thus competing against standard AI infrastructure requirements. DeepSeek demonstrated the potential of reinforcement learning with older GPU hardware that cost only $5.6 million to achieve competitive AI model training thus enabling India to develop locally relevant AI solutions with data control.

India’s Growing AI Ecosystem

The company dedicates itself to expanding India's Artificial Intelligence technical competencies. The company intends to develop its sovereign AI solutions across India while strengthening its position in the country's developing generative AI ecosystem. MyShakti joins the larger movement of India’s AI ecosystem by implementing DeepSeek models into the cloud systems of companies such as Krutrim and Ola’s AI platform.

“India can’t be left behind in AI. Krutrim has accelerated efforts to develop world-class AI. As a first step, our cloud now has DeepSeek models live, hosted on Indian servers. Pricing lowest in the world,” Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of Ola, posted on X.

The introduction of myShakti leads India toward AI sovereignty which ensures a front-runner position in worldwide AI innovation alongside decreased dependence on foreign-based AI infrastructure. Generative AI breakthroughs show that India will secure its position as a leader in this field.

