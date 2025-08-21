Yotta Launches Cloud-Native Platforms for Media & Entertainment

Yotta Data Services, one of India’s leading sovereign AI, sovereign cloud infrastructure and platform services provider, today announced its foray into the media and entertainment technology space with the launch of Urja and Sudarshan—two enterprise-grade, cloud-native platforms built for India’s Media and Entertainment industry and other sectors with a substantial focus on content. The platforms will be hosted on Yotta’s sovereign, hyperscale cloud infrastructure, ensuring low latency, data privacy and security.

The Indian media and content industry is experiencing a profound shift, fueled by changing audience consumption habits, the challenge of capturing and retaining viewer attention, and the increasing use of digital innovations to navigate cost pressures and enhance monetization. Yotta’s foray into the media and technology sector positions content platforms on an accelerated path toward digital transformation. Accessible via a web-interface and apps, Yotta’s platforms support the entire media creation and distribution journey—from CGI rendering, video production, media storage, distribution, and monetization—of varied types of content. It allows users to choose a pay-as-you-use model for access to high-performance processing and storage capacity.

Leadership on India's New Media Ecosystem

Announcing the launch, Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, MD & CEO of Yotta Data Services, said, "The future of media will be intelligent, decentralized, and sovereign — and India must be at the forefront. With Urja and Sudarshan, we’re delivering platforms that break down long-standing barriers, provide the flexibility to process and distribute content at scale, and give creators both freedom and control over their work. This is more than technology; it’s the foundation of a new media ecosystem where India’s stories can reach the world with speed, security, and impact, enabling creators to focus entirely on their true craft — telling extraordinary stories."

Speaking on the new foray, Sashisekhar Panda, Business Head of Cloud & Media Services, Yotta Data Services, said, “At Yotta, we strongly believed that technology should be tailor-made to India’s unique needs. We've been the leaders in building sovereign cloud infrastructure, and our entry into the media and entertainment space is a natural extension of that mission. With Urja and Sudarshan, we're solving real bottlenecks that creators and distributors face every day, making the process easier, faster, and more secure.”

Urja: India's First Cloud-Native Renderfarm-as-a-Service

Urja is India’s first fully cloud-native Renderfarm-as-a-Service platform designed to process and render complex 3D generated graphics, visuals, and effects quickly. Powered by Yotta’s advanced GPU-powered infrastructure, it provides creators, visual effects and animation studios, AEC content houses, Experience Centers, Industrial CAD related content and R&D labs, and gaming developers with the final output without the need for expensive on-premises hardware or technical overhead. It also offers compatibility with leading 3D design tools and plugins and supports seamless I/O workflows. Urja is available in both prepaid (web-based) and postpaid (bare metal) consumption models.

Sudarshan: The First End-to-End Media Asset Management and OVP

Sudarshan, on the other hand, is India’s first end-to-end, cloud-based Media Asset Management (MAM) and Online Video Platform (OVP) solution. It enables users to store, organize, stream, distribute, and monetize all types of content—videos, music, podcasts, and articles.

Sudarshan’s MAM platform allows users to efficiently manage media assets via metadata tagging, AI-assisted search, workflow automation, and team collaboration tools. Sudarshan’s OVP platform helps content owners launch their own branded OTT service across all platforms. It also allows users to monitor real-time audience engagement, content performance, and app usage using advanced video analytics and intelligence solutions. These insights not only give usage statistics but also allow for targeted advertisements and promotions and boost engagement.

Outlook

Yotta's entry into the media-tech space with Urja and Sudarshan marks a strategic move to empower India’s creative economy. By providing homegrown, cloud-native platforms built on sovereign infrastructure, Yotta is addressing critical needs for performance, security, and data privacy. This innovation is expected to streamline content creation and distribution, foster collaboration, and unlock new monetization opportunities for creators and businesses across the country, positioning India as a global leader in content production and delivery.

