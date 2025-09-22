Wylth Facilitates Secondary in BharatPe at $2.85 Billion Valuation Now

Wylth announced it facilitated a secondary transaction in BharatPe at a $2.85 billion valuation, the company said, marking the first notable change to BharatPe’s cap table since the resolution of earlier governance issues. The deal involved family offices and long-term domestic investors.

Founder & CEO Amit Shah commented, “Some investments are transactions. Others are about belief, trust, and skin in the game. For me and my family, BharatPe is the latter. We invested alongside our network of family offices because we believe in BharatPe’s leadership and its future. Wylth’s role is to connect such opportunities with investors who share that conviction.”

Founded in 2018, BharatPe introduced an interoperable UPI QR with zero MDR for offline merchants and has since expanded into card acceptance (Swipe), consumer credit (postpe), merchant lending, secured lending partnerships, and loyalty programs (PAYBACK India, Zillion Rewards).

Company filings cited in the release show the following operating highlights for FY 2024–25:

• Consolidated revenue: ₹16,666 million, up 17% year-on-year.

• Net loss: narrowed to ₹883 million from ₹4,919 million in FY 2023–24.

• Merchant network: more than 1.7 crore merchants across 450+ cities.

• Payment scale: over 450 million UPI transactions per month; TPV above ₹12,000 crore monthly.

• POS business: 125,000+ machines deployed, processing roughly ₹27,000 crore annually.

• Banking footprint: strategic stake via Unity Small Finance Bank (49% owned).

Wylth described its role as an intermediary that aggregates distributor and family-office capital; the release says the platform serves more than 350,000 mutual fund distributor clients and is headquartered in Singapore.

BharatPe’s leadership—including Chairman Rajnish Kumar and CEO Nalin Negi—is presented in the release as having guided the company through a period of regulatory and governance clarity toward narrower losses and improved unit economics. The transaction was positioned in the statement as a signal of renewed domestic investor interest in the company’s trajectory.

“The conviction of domestic investors is deeply energizing for all of us at BharatPe. In just seven years, we have grown from a disruptive startup into a systemically important financial institution, while staying true to our DNA of resilience and innovation. This investment is both symbolic and strategic—we are delighted to welcome the Wylth family to our cap table and look forward to building a long-term partnership in pursuit of our mission: BharatPe for Bharat.” — Bhavik Koladiya, Founder of BharatPe& OTP Less.

The release frames three investor-level takeaways from the transaction: renewed confidence from domestic long-term investors, evidence of fintech turnaround dynamics as losses narrow and revenue grows, and the emergence of distribution-led channels that connect private capital to late-stage opportunities. The companies also note regulatory progress, including RBI authorisation for BharatPe’s payment aggregator arm in April 2025.

“This deal reinforces Wylth’s mission of building tomorrow, together—empowering investors, entrepreneurs, and ecosystems to thrive with confidence,” Shah added.