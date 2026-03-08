Women’s Day needs action, not applause, to help careers grow

Women’s Day often brings celebration, campaigns, and corporate messaging. But the more important conversation is what organisations do after the day is over. For women in the workplace, progress depends less on gestures and more on systems that make careers sustainable. Across these voices, one message stands out clearly: companies must build real pathways that help women return, grow, lead, and thrive.

Advertisment

From Celebration to Career Continuity

For Orient Technologies, the need is to move the conversation beyond symbolic recognition and towards sustained career support. Ridhima Sawant says the real challenge is not talent scarcity, but the lack of systems that retain and advance women over time. That becomes even more important for women returning to work after a break.

“This International Women’s Day, we at Orient Technologies believe the focus must shift from celebration to sustained action. Talent is not scarce; retention and progression systems are and strengthening them will define the next decade for women in tech. Structured mentorship and guidance are especially critical for women returning to work, enabling renewed confidence, capability and career continuity. Inclusion must be powered by capability building, not just campaigns, with focused reskilling in high-growth areas such as AI, cloud and cybersecurity. Through our 2nd Inning program, we are committed to building clear pathways for women to return, upskill and lead in the decade ahead.”

— Ridhima Sawant, Chief Transformation Officer, Orient Technologies Limited

Women as Architects of the Future of Work

At Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, the emphasis is on moving women beyond participation and into decision-making roles that shape organisations. Janaki Yarlagadda frames women not just as part of transformation, but as leaders designing the institutions and systems that define the future of work.

“On International Women’s Day, the focus must move beyond representation to women shaping strategy, governance and enterprise-wide decisions. As technology redefines employment, women in leadership are not just participants in transformation but architects of it. At Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, we believe inclusive leadership strengthens resilience, sharpens decision-making and drives sustainable value creation. When women build and lead companies, they create ecosystems that expand opportunity, embed accountability and cultivate trust. The future of work will be defined by institutions designed by leaders who enable others to rise.”

— Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited

Building Systems for Growth and Leadership

Creative Synergies Group places the spotlight on institutional mechanisms that help women build confidence, leadership readiness, and long-term career direction. Sujendra GS points to structured interventions, from leadership sessions to personal branding, financial awareness, and wellness support, as part of a wider system of advancement.

“Progress for women in the workplace is achieved through sustained investment in systems that foster growth, resilience and leadership readiness. When organizations commit resources, attention and accountability to women’s advancement, they strengthen not only individual careers but the overall talent ecosystem. Building leadership confidence and long term career pathways for women requires consistent, structured institutional support. To enable this, we conduct quarterly learning interventions—such as our LeadHERship sessions—designed to enhance leadership skills along with persona branding and financial awareness programs that strengthen capability and self-advocacy which help women build the skills, confidence and self advocacy needed for career progression. Equally important is holistic well being. We therefore organize women focused health initiatives, including breast cancer screenings and wellness programs tailored to their unique needs.

Advertisment

These efforts are guided by our dedicated Women’s Committee which meets quarterly to evaluate progress and introduce customized interventions that ensure sustained impact. When women are supported to grow, lead and thrive, the benefits extend far beyond individuals—strengthening teams, culture and business outcomes. As we observe this International Women’s Day, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering women through intentional development, inclusive opportunities and continuous support.”

— Sujendra GS, VP, Human Resources, Creative Synergies Group

Turning Skills into Sustainable Success

Aptech’s message focuses on employability, entrepreneurship, and independent career-building through skilling. Sandip Weling argues that women’s economic participation goes beyond inclusion and must be linked to real capability, confidence, and access to opportunity.

“Women are not just contributors to economic growth; they are catalysts of transformation. At Aptech, our 40-year journey in skill development has focused on bridging opportunity gaps and equipping women with the expertise, confidence, and industry exposure needed to thrive. Our skilling programs are designed not only to enhance employability but also to encourage entrepreneurship and content creation, enabling many women to build independent careers and even start ventures of their own. From classrooms to creative studios and digital workplaces, we are proud to see women turning skills into sustainable livelihoods. This Women’s Day, let us move beyond celebration and collectively create ecosystems where every woman has access to the tools, training, and trust needed to succeed and lead.”

— Sandip Weling, Whole-time Director and Chief Business Officer, Global Retail, Aptech Limited

The Real Test Lies Beyond the Occasion

Taken together, these perspectives point to a simple but important truth. Women’s advancement at work cannot rest on annual celebration alone. It needs mentoring, returnship pathways, skilling, leadership development, and health and wellbeing support built into the organisation itself. The real measure of intent is not what companies say on Women’s Day, but what they continue to build after it.