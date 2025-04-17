Women in Cloud Launches #empowHER50 to Celebrate Tech Trailblazers

In a landmark celebration of Microsoft’s 50th anniversary, Women in Cloud—a global network of 120,000 women tech founders and professionals committed to inspiring the global tech ecosystem—has launched the #empowHER50 campaign.

The initiative honours women who have played a pivotal role in Microsoft’s journey to becoming a trillion-dollar tech powerhouse. The campaign recognises over 50 trailblazing women whose leadership, innovation, and vision have helped democratise technology, expand economic opportunity, and open doors for millions worldwide. It also aims to equip future generations with vital skills in cloud computing, cybersecurity, and AI development.

Endorsed by Microsoft and the Microsoft Alumni Network, #empowHER50 shines a light on the technologists, executives, and advocates who built the digital backbone of today’s economy. These pioneers were instrumental in transforming enterprise ecosystems, scaling cloud marketplaces, and shaping secure, enterprise-grade AI and DevSecOps infrastructure.

Act 1: Powering the Future with AI Skills Fest

The campaign kicked off with a high-impact, 24-hour AI Skills Fest on April 8, 2025, designed to set a Guinness World Records™ milestone for “the most users to take an online multi-level AI lesson in 24 hours.” Thousands from around the world participated, earning digital credentials while gaining skills in areas such as intelligent automation, data modelling, and responsible AI design.

“The #empowHER50 campaign rewrites the narrative of who shapes the future of technology,” said Chaitra Vedullapalli, Co-Founder and President of Women in Cloud. “These women are not just participants—they are trailmakers, power-builders, policy influencers, and pioneers of economic access. As we face the next trillion-dollar AI-powered shift, access to AI innovation must be democratized. That’s why we’re mobilizing women with industry credentials, DevSecOps skills, thought leadership, and AI fluency—because equitable access to AI and Quantum isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s the smartest investment we can make in our collective future.”

Act 2: Investing in the Future of Inclusive Innovation

Building on the momentum, the campaign will launch “50 Days of Learning”—a program designed to deepen participants' expertise in AI and DevSecOps. It includes curated training, expert-led sessions, and self-paced tutorials that focus on real-world applications such as secure software pipelines, MLOps, cloud-native development, and data-driven decision-making.

Monthly DevSecOps workshops, in collaboration with the Women in Cloud partner network and empowHER50 leaders, will offer continuous engagement. Additionally, 1,000 subsidised scholarships will be awarded to help women earn DevSecOps certifications and advance their careers in the AI economy.

Act 3: Celebrating Legacy and Leadership

The campaign culminates with the #empowHERaccess Awards and Recognition Gala on July 18, 2025. This special event will celebrate the contributions of the women who shaped Microsoft and the broader technology industry while connecting them with the next generation of leaders.

Also being launched is #OPULIS, a commemorative coffee table book that documents 50 years of inclusive leadership in tech. Designed as an iconic artifact for future generations, it highlights women-led initiatives and lasting impact.

The movement will close on a global stage at #WICxINDIA, from December 3–5, 2025—showcasing international momentum towards a digitally equitable future for all.

#Women-in-tech