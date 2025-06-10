Wipro Opens New Middle East Headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Wipro has announced the relocation of its Middle East regional headquarters from Al Khobar to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The newly inaugurated office in Riyadh was opened at a ceremony attended by Wipro executives, employees, and key customers, marking a major step in the company’s regional expansion.

This new hub adds to Wipro’s growing footprint in Saudi Arabia, which includes offices in Riyadh, Al Khobar, Jeddah, and Jubail.

Supporting Saudi Arabia’s Digital Future

Mohammed AlRobayan, Deputy Minister for Technology at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), welcomed the move, and said, “The inauguration of Wipro's new regional headquarters in Riyadh marks a significant milestone that contributes to accelerating the growth of the Kingdom's digital economy. This also underscores the attractiveness of Saudi Arabia's digital business environment. We value the company's investment in developing national competencies, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, and enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global technology hub.”

Upskilling Local Talent Through Academia-Industry Collaboration

To further strengthen its local engagement, Wipro has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU) to establish a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Riyadh. The CoE will deliver advanced training in emerging technologies, provide hands-on experience, and expose students to Wipro’s global best practices. This partnership is designed to empower young Saudi professionals with future-ready skills, creating a highly employable talent pipeline aligned with national goals.

Driving Long-Term Growth in the Middle East

“The establishment of our new regional headquarters in Riyadh reaffirms our commitment to supporting the dynamic business landscape in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Vinay Firake, CEO – Asia Pacific, India, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Wipro Limited. “This strategic move, combined with our ongoing involvement in supporting the goals of the Kingdom, aligns with our vision of driving sustained growth and a future-ready workforce in the region.”

To lead its growing regional operations, Wipro has also announced the appointment of Mohamed Mousa as Managing Director for Wipro Middle East, operating out of the new Riyadh headquarters.

With this transition, Wipro strengthens its commitment to digital innovation, local talent development, and strategic growth across the Middle East—laying a robust foundation for collaboration and transformation in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.