Wipro and Google Cloud Launch AI Agents

Wipro, which calls itself as a AI-powered technology services and consulting company, has announced the successful completion of its generative AI agent-building initiative with Google Cloud, delivering 200 production-ready AI agents across the Healthcare, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Manufacturing, and IT industries. This is another step in the long-standing collaboration between Wipro and Google, enabling joint clients to tap into the full potential of AI agents.

Accelerating AI Transformation with Google Cloud

The initiative with Google is focused on developing intelligent agents that enhance customer experience, improve business processes across industries, and unlock new opportunities for innovation. These agents are designed to help enterprises fast-track digital transformation using Google Cloud’s advanced AI technologies, including Gemini and the Vertex AI platform. These production-ready agents, now available through the Google Cloud Marketplace, allow Wipro and Google to drive broader consumption and adoption of these solutions.

Driving Innovation through Partnership

“This milestone highlights the depth of innovation possible on a shared vision,” said Debashish Ghosh, Global Head, Google Cloud Ecosystem, Wipro Limited. “By leveraging client proximity through our delivery teams, we have been able to surface real customer challenges—enabling us to identify high-impact AI agent use-cases that drive meaningful innovation. Wipro’s industry expertise and engineering scale, combined with Google Cloud’s AI leadership, have resulted in tangible solutions that are already making a difference for enterprise customers.”

“Wipro is demonstrating how Google’s Gemini models and Vertex AI can be utilized to build powerful, industry-specific agents that transform everyday work across industries,” said Victor Morales, Vice President of Global System Integrators Partnerships, Google Cloud. “These production-grade AI agents will help our joint customers solve complex challenges and accelerate their business transformation at scale.”

Showcasing Real-World Applications

The production-ready agents are also currently available to clients at Wipro’s Gemini Experience Zone. This immersive environment allows clients to interact with real-world use cases and explore how generative AI can be applied across industry-specific workflows, helping Wipro uncover additional use cases grounded in real business challenges.