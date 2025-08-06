WinZO & AWS Partner to Empower India's Gaming Ecosystem

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, today announced that WinZO, India’s largest vernacular social gaming and interactive entertainment platform with more than 250 million active users, is scaling its Global Center of Excellence (GCoE) with AWS. WinZO launched the GCoE, one of its flagship initiatives, in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, in November 2024.

In collaboration with AWS, WinZO’s GCoE will build a dedicated platform to empower entrepreneurs in India’s interactive entertainment industry to discover new pathways for growth and scale, leveraging the transformative potential of generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI). Through the GCoE, WinZO will leverage AWS Gen AI solutions to help game studios across India build and scale their games faster and more effectively while upskilling local gaming talent with AWS cloud mentoring and training. This initiative will drive innovations like new game engines to design virtual worlds, nurture more immersive and safer gaming experiences, and increase the competitiveness of India’s gaming industry.

Generative AI Innovation for Gaming

India’s gaming industry is on a steep growth trajectory, projected to expand from US3.7billionin2024toUS9.1 billion by 2029. Globally, gaming is a US$324 billion industry, larger than movies and music combined, making this a pivotal opportunity for India to scale its digital footprint. Gen AI, meanwhile, is reshaping the industry by accelerating content creation, personalizing experiences based on player choices, and accelerating the use of regional languages and vernacular content.

To help gaming companies innovate and grow using the latest Gen AI and other cloud services on AWS, WinZO’s GCoE cohorts will use technologies like Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service designed to simplify the development, deployment, and scaling of Gen AI applications. This will enable a customer support platform offering instant translations in 12 languages through AI assistants. The platform answers player queries, resolves issues, and provides game tips, ensuring fast, localized, and always-on support for players across India. Using Amazon Bedrock, the GCoE will also help developers test their games faster and more efficiently, shortening content development cycles by up to 25% compared to traditional, labor-intensive manual playtesting.

Another key area of collaboration involves the use of Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed service to build, train, and deploy machine learning (ML) models. This will help game developers personalize user experiences by recommending tailored content and game modes based on individual player behavior and preferences, creating a dynamic, personalized journey for every gamer.

Upskilling to Evolve

To drive innovation and stay ahead in the fast-evolving gaming sector, WinZO promotes continuous learning and technical excellence through the GCoE. WinZO offers employees and game developers associated with the GCoE free structured training programs through AWS Training and Certification, helping them harness Gen AI to drive innovation, enhance gameplay, and deliver more personalized player experiences.

Members and partners of the GCoE will also benefit from the AWS Skills to Job Tech Alliance in India. This alliance addresses skills gaps and prepares learners for in-demand tech jobs, as 87% of organizations cite skills shortages as a key barrier to digital transformation. By fostering a future-ready workforce, WinZO’s collaboration with AWS will not only strengthen India’s interactive entertainment industry but also position the country as a global hub for gaming talent.

Growing India’s Game Tech Startup Community

Beyond skilling, WinZO’s GCoE will offer support to early-stage Indian gaming startups through various AWS accelerator programs. This collaboration offers young game companies cloud credits, expert mentorship from AWS and WinZO partners, go-to-market support, and targeted workshops on AI, ML, and data to bring their gaming ideas to life. WinZO anchored the Gaming Pavilion at Startup Mahakumbh 2025, spotlighting Indian game developers, conducting investor pitch sessions, and hosting panels on fundraising and scaling.

With a portfolio of 100+ "Made in India" games available in 15 languages, WinZO is uniquely positioned to integrate AWS’s skilling and Gen AI capabilities with the evolving needs of India’s gaming and game developer ecosystem. WinZO’s GCoE and AWS have launched the first hackathon, WinZO IGNITE, to solve the most pressing tech problems facing the sector. In coming editions, WinZO IGNITE will go global and work with the wider ecosystem to create more enduring solutions.

Driving Global Gaming Innovation

“At WinZO, we believe India is poised to lead the next wave of global gaming innovation by leveraging its true strengths – youth, creativity, and scale,” said Paavan Nanda, Co-founder of WinZO. “Through our Global Center of Excellence, and in collaboration with AWS, we’re building a platform that empowers developers to create immersive, safe, and inclusive gaming experiences using generative AI. This initiative is unlocking opportunities and showcasing the potential of India’s digital economy to the world.”

“India’s gaming industry is thriving on the cloud, and WinZO is a trailblazer in harnessing generative AI to reimagine gaming experiences at a global scale,” said Satinder Pal Singh, Director, Solution Architecture, AWS India and South Asia. “WinZO’s long-term collaboration with AWS to scale its Global Center of Excellence is not only accelerating innovation in entertainment and personalized gaming but also strengthening India’s position as a global talent and technology hub.”