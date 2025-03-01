Why Microsoft is Shuttering Skype: Once an Internet Icon, Now History

An old horse in Internet-based Video and Voice calling will soon become an 'Also Ran’. In a latest move, Microsoft, which acquired Skype in 2011 for a whopping $8.5 billion, has announced that it will sunset Skype in May 2025. Skype, a pioneer and a game-changer when it was launched in 2003, scaled quickly to reach 50 million registered users by 2005.

End Game: Skype

Over the years the VoIP space has evolved into a more immersive medium with services like Zoom, WhatsApp, and even Microsoft's Teams, changing the rules of the game. Jeff Teper, President, of Collaborative Apps and Platforms wrote in the Microsoft blog, “ The way we communicate has evolved significantly over the years. From instant messaging to video calls, technology has continuously transformed how we connect with each other. To streamline our free consumer communications offerings so we can more easily adapt to customer needs, we will be retiring Skype in May 2025 to focus on Microsoft Teams (free), our modern communications and collaboration hub. ”

Here’s What You Should Do if You’re a Skype User

If you are wondering what will happen to your Skype account post-May 5th, it will be ported to MS Teams. You can switch to Teams for free. Starting today, you can sign into Teams with your Skype account—chats and contacts will sync automatically, so you can pick up right where you left off. During the switch, Teams and Skype users can still message and call each other seamlessly.

If you do not want to move to Teams, you have an option to export your data. Download your chats, contacts, and call history instead.

Skype Timeline – Dawn to Dusk (2003 - 2025)

2003: Skype Founded by Niklas Zennström & Janus Friis.

2005:eBay Acquires Skype ($2.6 billion)

2009: eBay partially Sells Skype to a group of investors led by Silver Lake, Andreessen Horowitz, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

2011:Microsoft Buys Skype ($8.5 billion).

2013: Skype Replaces Windows Live Messenger.

2015 :Skype for Business Launches.

2025: Microsoft Announces Sunetting Skype. Will be available until May 5, 2025.

A Digital Nostalgia : Skype’s Iconic Ringtone Will be Missed

At the time when Skype was ruling, one thing differentiated was it's signature ringtone- called 'Ta-Da'. Probably it is one of the most relatable sounds in digital communication history. It brought in a unique brand identity for Skype and became synonymous with online calling.