Why Cashfree's AI-Powered Video KYC Could Transform Digital Onboarding

Cashfree Payments’ verification and risk arm, Secure ID, has launched a next-gen AI-powered, multilingual Video KYC (VKYC) platform aimed at simplifying and accelerating digital onboarding for financial institutions across India. Designed to reduce drop-offs and boost user conversions by up to 80%, the RBI-compliant solution supports onboarding in low-bandwidth environments, includes live AI translation in over 20 regional languages, and is mobile-first, compatible with over 10,000 devices.

Solving the Drop-Off Problem in Digital Onboarding

Traditional KYC journeys often result in high user abandonment due to lengthy forms, long wait times, and non-intuitive interfaces. Cashfree’s VKYC changes that with a mobile-first, AI-assisted onboarding journey that reduces pre-call form-filling time by 7X and cuts live call duration to under 3 minutes—well below the industry average of 8–10 minutes.

Smart queue management, dynamic agent routing, and AI-powered nudges via WhatsApp, SMS, and email enable each agent to handle over 200 calls per day, significantly improving operational efficiency.

Voice of the Company

“At Cashfree Payments, we understand the risk and compliance needs of Indian businesses,” said Reeju Datta, Co-founder, Cashfree Payments. “Our AI-powered Video KYC is designed to address one of their biggest pain points—secure, compliant, and seamless customer onboarding. By reducing fraud and drop-offs, and enabling real-time verification even in remote areas, this solution will help businesses expand and scale faster.”

Reeju Datta, Co-founder, Cashfree Payments

The VKYC platform integrates advanced AI-powered fraud detection, executing over 20 real-time checks to ensure secure and compliant user verification. Key features include deepfake and spoof detection, PAN–Aadhaar matching, face match and liveness detection, geo-tagging for regulatory compliance, and tamper-proof, real-time audit trails.

The platform also ensures alignment with RBI and IRDAI regulations, helping financial institutions remain compliant while reducing onboarding risk.

Multilingual by Design, Bharat-Ready by Default

The VKYC solution offers live translation in 20+ regional languages during calls, ensuring inclusivity across India’s diverse linguistic base. Its compatibility with a wide range of mobile devices means even users in tier 2 and tier 3 towns can onboard seamlessly.

A Timely Innovation Amid Rising Cyber Threats

With cyber fraud causing losses of over ₹107 crore in just the first three quarters of FY25 (as per Lok Sabha data), the need for secure, scalable, and digital-first KYC systems has never been more urgent. Cashfree’s VKYC responds directly to this context with a solution that is fraud-aware, user-friendly, and built for scale.

Cashfree’s VKYC integrates seamlessly with the broader SecureID platform, which includes APIs for identity verification and fraud prevention. With this launch, Cashfree is reaffirming its focus on enabling businesses to onboard the next billion users with trust, speed, and simplicity.