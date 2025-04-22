Where Opportunity Meets Potential: Zoho Schools' 20-Year Journey of Transformation

Zoho, the global technology company headquartered in Chennai, announced the expansion of its Zoho Schools of Learning (ZSL) program to two new locations in Tamil Nadu—Tharuvai and Kumbakonam—on the occasion of ZSL’s 20th anniversary. With this strategic move, the program strengthens its commitment to bridging the skill gap by providing practical, hands-on training to young students in Tier 2 towns with its educational-initiatives.

Zoho Schools of Learning began in 2005 with just six students and two teachers, as an alternative to college education. It offers a two-year training program for high school graduates, including a one-year internship at Zoho. The program does not charge a fee; instead, it provides students with a stipend, enabling them to focus on their education without financial stress. Currently, the program receives around 20,000 applications annually from across the country. To date, ZSL has produced over 2,000 graduates, who now make up more than 10% of Zoho Corporation’s workforce.

"We started Zoho Schools of Learning with a belief: traditional college education was not preparing students for the workforce. What began as a modest experiment with just a few students has now evolved into a sought-after alternative to college for students across the country. We are seeing the results of this effort, as our alumni contribute meaningfully in various roles at Zoho—from taking up leadership positions to getting involved in deep-tech R&D projects and leading product development. Our commitment to valuing merit over credentials continues to prove that genuine talent flourishes when given opportunity, regardless of formal qualifications. The past 20 years have taught us valuable lessons on how we should engage with our students contextually, teaching them relevant skills in an experiential environment. At Zoho, we continue to learn with ZSL," said Rajendran Dandapani, Director of Technology at Zoho and President of Zoho Schools of Learning.

Schools of Learning

Two decades ago, ZSL launched with just one specialization—the School of Technology—to train software engineers. Over the years, the program has expanded to include the School of Design, School of Business, School of Graduate Studies, and School for Advanced Study. Currently, ZSL has two campuses: the Chennai campus trains around 200 students across all the schools, while the Tenkasi campus, which trains 80 students, houses the Schools of Technology and Business. The new Tharuvai campus will host the Technology and Business Schools, while the Kumbakonam campus will start with the School of Technology. Each new campus will begin with a batch of 15–20 students.

ZSL also runs the Marupadi program, designed to train women who have had to leave the workforce for various reasons and now wish to return. Marupadi currently offers three courses: software development, software testing, and technical writing. Since its launch in 2022, 60 women have completed the training, and 50 have secured placements within Zoho.

Each school is designed to equip students with practical skills aligned with current job market demands. The curriculum is continuously updated to match industry trends. Initially, the focus was on theoretical foundations and programming for standalone applications and basic web development. Today, with engineers needing multi-disciplinary skills that bridge hardware, software, and data, Zoho School of Technology has modernized its curriculum to include contemporary programming languages such as Go, Swift, and Kotlin, as well as open-source tools. The approach also emphasizes interdisciplinary learning, design thinking, and user experience. This comprehensive strategy ensures that graduates are not only technically proficient but also ready to adapt to a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

"As AI reshapes the way we work, we are once again adapting ourselves," said Dandapani. "AI technology is advancing so fast that we can neither be proactive nor reactive. Instead, we are focusing on developing critical skills—like learning to ask the right questions and evaluating the quality of AI-generated answers. These skills will be necessary, no matter how AI evolves."

Fostering a Culture of Self-Learning

ZSL follows a hybrid teaching model. While faculty-led lectures remain a core component, the program integrates group discussions and a flipped classroom approach. Students are encouraged to learn independently or in peer groups, guided by teaching assistants. Students may also opt for an exam-free evaluation track. In recent years, alumni have begun offering personalized, one-on-one mentorship to students.

With its unique blend of experiential learning, skill-based training, and industry relevance, Zoho Schools of Learning continues its mission to shape the next generation of professionals, ready to thrive in today’s fast-changing workplace.

Voices of Transformation: Students Share Their Journey with Zoho Schools

"I grew up in a small town. As the son of a daily wage worker, supporting our family of three—my father, sister, and myself—was our primary concern. After graduating from the Government Higher Secondary School in Pullukattuvalasai, I enrolled in Zoho Schools in 2015, and that became a turning point for me. During the training, I not only learned programming and logical thinking but also realized the immense possibilities that existed for me. What might have been a future in local jobs transformed into a career at Zoho Desk that has sustained me since 2016. Through the mentorship of teachers, managers, and colleagues, I have gained not just technical skills but also the confidence to reimagine my life. Today, I own a home, support my family financially, and fund my sister's education. Zoho Schools didn't just change my career trajectory; it gave me financial stability, a capacity for self-learning, and a belief that I could accomplish anything,"

– Kumaresan M., Member Technical Staff, Zoho Desk (ZSL Batch: 2015–2017)

"Being a weaver's daughter, pursuing higher education seemed financially out of reach for our family. I hesitated, given that it would have added another burden on my parents. Zoho Schools opened an unexpected door for me. Beyond the financial support, which was certainly meaningful, the program gave me space to develop both technical skills and personal confidence. During training, I gradually overcame my shyness and discovered abilities I had not recognized in myself. Without this opportunity, I would likely have taken a conventional undergraduate path and accepted whatever employment came my way to help support my family—most likely in a non-technical role. Instead, Zoho Schools provided an alternative that allowed me to build specialized skills while still fulfilling my family responsibilities. The professional growth and learning opportunities I’ve experienced since joining have helped me develop a career I would not have imagined possible. This journey has shown me that with the right support and education, even someone from modest beginnings can find their way into the technology field,"

– Nivetha Ganeshan, Member Technical Staff, Zoho Desk (ZSL Batch: 2016–2018)

"The path that led me to becoming a Visual Designer at Zoho was nothing short of extraordinary. I hail from a village near Madurai, Kulamangalam. After completing 12th standard, I found myself at a crossroads. Due to financial constraints, pursuing a college education was simply not an option. Like many others in my situation, I was preparing to take up painting work on construction sites just to make ends meet. At 19, I took a chance and applied to the Zoho School of Design, driven by my passion for drawing and some basic design skills. It was not just about gaining skills; it was about transforming my mindset, lifestyle, and future. Today, I look back with immense gratitude. What started as a small opportunity turned into a stepping stone toward a career I love,"

– Yogeshwara Pandian, Visual Designer, Zoho Payments (ZSL Batch: 2022–2024)