VMware Tanzu Delivers AI-Ready Data and Application Platform

Broadcom has announced the availability of VMware Tanzu Data Intelligence, a data lakehouse platform that provides unified, low-latency access to multimodal data at scale to drive faster, more secure analytics, applications, and agentic AI. The company also introduced VMware Tanzu Platform 10.3, which accelerates the safe development and integration of GenAI capabilities into both new and existing enterprise applications.

According to Gartner, "through 2026, 30% of generative AI (GenAI) projects will be abandoned after proof of concept due to poor data quality, inadequate risk controls, escalating costs or unclear business value.”

“Business leaders who want to be part of the next wave of AI application innovation—such as personalized customer experiences or agentic workflows—understand that modern app and data architecture is critical to the development cycle,” said Purnima Padmanabhan, vice president and general manager of the Tanzu Division, Broadcom. “Tanzu Data Intelligence combined with Tanzu Platform provides our customers with the power of a modern multimodal data lakehouse architecture but with the cost predictability of a private cloud.”

Tanzu Data Intelligence: Accelerating AI Innovation

Tanzu Data Intelligence is a modern data lakehouse platform that transforms enterprise data into a strategic advantage. It integrates ingestion, processing, querying, and AI/ML enablement into a single, enterprise-grade solution.

At its core, Tanzu Data Intelligence provides unified access to diverse data—whether structured, unstructured, native or federated—scaling effortlessly from terabytes to petabytes with millisecond latency. It permits full data lineage to enable sovereignty and governance, making it easier to understand what data informed which outcomes. The platform offers native vector search at scale, enabling SQL queries and semantic similarity search across vectorized data in a single, powerful environment.

Tanzu Platform 10.3: Speed and Security for Developers

A leader in application delivery and AI innovation, the Tanzu division of Broadcom introduced Tanzu Platform 10 at Explore 2024. This prescriptive, pre-engineered AI application development platform with built-in best practices, configurations, and optimizations allows developers to focus purely on building and deploying applications. With continued R&D investment, Tanzu Platform 10.3 will provide platform engineers with greater operational control and visibility.

Tanzu Platform 10.3 introduces:

Service Publishing in Tanzu Platform Marketplace: New service publishing enables app developers to offer their applications as services, improving collaboration and enhancing scalability.

Granular AI Model Service Plans: New AI model quota capabilities enable platform teams greater control, security, and cost management, promoting compliant and responsible AI practices.

Automated Modernization for Existing Application Portfolio: New application onboarding and modernization capabilities empower teams to identify, refactor, and automate application migration.

Transparent Security with New Vulnerability Dashboard: A new vulnerability insights dashboard in Tanzu Hub provides radical security transparency by visualizing comprehensive risk exposure for applications and platform components.

AI Starter Kit and Reference Architecture

In line with Tanzu’s mission of helping platform teams build AI apps faster, the company is offering an “AI Starter Kit” for Tanzu Platform. It includes tooling and custom code for automated standup of Tanzu Platform services for AI as well as How-to-Guides to walk application teams through how to set up small foundations and deploy their first AI application.

Outlook

Broadcom’s announcement of VMware Tanzu Data Intelligence and Tanzu Platform 10.3 represents a critical step in addressing the foundational challenges holding back enterprise AI adoption. By unifying data and application management into a single, cohesive platform, VMware Tanzu is enabling a future where enterprises can build, deploy, and scale agentic AI applications with unprecedented speed and security. This strategic move positions the company as a key enabler of the next wave of AI-driven innovation, allowing customers to turn their vast reservoirs of proprietary data into a competitive advantage.

