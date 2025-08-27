VMware Cloud Foundation Becomes an AI-Native Platform

Broadcom is driving significant customer momentum for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) as it advances its innovation roadmap for a modern private cloud. The company spotlighted the key innovations at its flagship event: VMware Explore 2025 in Las vegas.

Nine of the top 10 Fortune 500 companies have committed to VCF, with customers worldwide having licensed more than 100 million cores of VCF. At VMware Explore 2025, Broadcom announced VMware Private AI Services will become a standard component of VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0, making VCF an AI native platform. With VCF 9.0 now generally available, customers can adopt a unified, AI native platform for secure, modern private cloud infrastructure at scale.

“It’s undeniable that customers are resetting their cloud strategies and building out their private clouds to support better developer velocity with IT control, and more cost-efficient AI deployments. To support the next wave of AI innovation, Broadcom is making Private AI a standard part of the modern private cloud,” said Krish Prasad, senior vice president and general manager, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom. “With VMware Cloud Foundation, infrastructure and cloud operators get the cost and operational benefits of virtualization for AI workloads without sacrificing performance. Developers get access to native AI services delivered directly from the private cloud platform for a frictionless experience.”

Accelerating the Path to Private AI as a Service

\VCF is a secure, scalable private cloud platform tailored for AI, enabling organizations to run, move, and govern AI models with GPU precision. From fine-tuning to inference, VCF enables organizations to offer Private AI as a governed and secure service to users. VMware Private AI Services entitlement as part of a VCF 9.0 subscription is expected to be available in Broadcom’s Q1 FY26. These native AI services, such as GPU Monitoring, Model Store, Model Runtime, Agent Builder, Vector Database, and Data Indexing/Retrieval, enhance privacy and security, simplify infrastructure, and streamline model deployment. With Private AI now core to VCF, enterprises will get one unified platform for their AI and non-AI workloads without an additional purchase.

VCF customers will also get access to forthcoming AI innovations such as:

Intelligent Assist for VCF: An AI-driven support assistant (currently in tech preview) that will help diagnose and resolve issues faster, by quickly accessing Broadcom's knowledge base for solutions, significantly reducing downtime.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) Support: Will provide crucial governance and security for MCP, integrating AI services with diverse tools.

Multi-accelerator Model Runtime: Will enable organizations to flexibly deploy AI models across a range of hardware, including AMD and NVIDIA GPUs, without the need to refactor AI applications, optimizing infrastructure utilization.

Multi-tenant Models-as-a-Service: Will enable significant TCO and power savings by allowing the secure sharing of AI models between tenants or separate lines of business while maintaining full data privacy and isolation for each tenant.

Broadcom and Industry Leaders Deliver AI Innovation

Broadcom also continues to work with industry leaders to provide customers with flexibility and choice in solutions to support AI on VCF. Broadcom and NVIDIA have collaborated to bring the latest NVIDIA innovations across both hardware and software to power the modern enterprise. VCF will support NVIDIA Blackwell accelerated computing, including NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and NVIDIA B200 GPUs. Broadcom is also expanding the VMware Private AI ecosystem and working with AMD to advance enterprise AI infrastructure, allowing customers to leverage VCF with AMD ROCm™ Enterprise AI software and AMD Instinct™ MI350 Series GPUs.

Delivering Infrastructure at the Speed of Developers

VCF frees development teams to focus on applications instead of infrastructure. Its native vSphere Kubernetes Service (VKS) provides enterprise Kubernetes for agile modern app development directly from the private cloud. GitOps-driven, self-service infrastructure with guardrails balances developer autonomy with IT control and reduced risk. New developer-focused innovations include:

Native vSAN S3 Object Store: VMware vSAN will natively support an S3-compatible object storage interface, allowing for the storing and retrieval of unstructured data directly on vSAN.

GitOps, Argo CD and Istio for Secure Application Delivery: VCF streamlines secure application delivery by embedding GitOps, using Git as the source of truth for Kubernetes. It also integrates Istio Service Mesh, offering zero trust networking, traffic control, and rich observability for container communication.

Customers Adopt VCF for a Modern Private Cloud

Customers are accelerating adoption of VMware Cloud Foundation as the platform for a modern private cloud.

“VMware Cloud Foundation is transforming Grinnell Mutual's private cloud infrastructure, driving enhanced agility, efficiency and security across our operations,” said Nicole Chesmore, Assistant Vice President, IT Security and Infrastructure Services, Grinnell Mutual.” “With VCF, we’re bringing together our traditionally separate Network, Systems, DevOps, DBA, and Desktop Automation teams together on a unified private cloud platform. This fosters new levels of collaboration that has allowed our small team to innovate faster and deliver exceptional business value.”

“With the integrated and unified VCF 9.0 platform, we will be able to significantly improve our IT operations,” said Adam Little, Director of IT Operations, New Belgium Brewing Company. “VCF’s built in security capabilities will help make us secure and compliant by default from the moment we deploy.”

Outlook

Broadcom’s announcements at VMware Explore 2025 demonstrate a strong commitment to making VCF the go-to platform for enterprise private clouds, with a clear focus on the rapidly growing demand for AI. By making Private AI a native component and enhancing developer-focused tools, the company is addressing key challenges related to security, efficiency, and infrastructure complexity. The new collaborations with NVIDIA and AMD further solidify VCF’s position as a flexible and powerful solution for running demanding AI workloads. This strategic evolution of VCF is poised to accelerate the widespread adoption of private AI, empowering enterprises to innovate faster and more securely.

Explainers

