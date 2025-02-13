Verint Expands Global Innovation Hub in India, Aims to Grow Workforce to 1,000 by 2026

Verint, the CX Automation major, is bullish on India and believes that this region will play a critical role in its global product development, according to Rob Scudiere, CTO, of Verint. He told CIOL that the company's first Global Innovation Center (GIC) in Bengaluru will play a pivotal role in the future.

Advertisment

He further said, " As the CX Automation space continues to evolve, Verint is well positioned to accelerate development of best-in-class solutions that deliver stronger, faster AI business outcomes at scale. Our goal with Verint’s Bangalore GIC is to attract top-tier talent, fostering a diverse team of innovators who will continue to shape the future of customer engagement.”

The company's GIC expansion in Bengaluru, as per the company sources is a significant milestone in Verint’s commitment to innovation and growth. The new GIC model will further equip Verint to meet the evolving needs of customers with the most current AI-powered solutions. Verint serves some of the world’s major brands, including over 80 of the Fortune 100.

The company's decision to establish the Bangalore location as a GIC and invest in expansion is a direct result of the significant momentum Verint has attained in CX Automation and its unique ability to deliver tangible AI business outcomes.

Advertisment

Scaling Workforce in India

Verint has been in India for more than 20 years with a workforce that has grown significantly year over year at the Bangalore location. Verint plans to continue to expand the GIC to approximately 1,000 employees by the end of 2026. This recruitment drive will focus on attracting top-tier talent in AI, data science, research, and more, contributing to local employment and economic development.

According to company sources, around 5% of its workforce in Bengaluru is made up of freshers, it also has a good cadence with top-tier institutions like IITs, ISB, and NITs.