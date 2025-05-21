UST and T-Works Join Forces to Boost Innovation in Manufacturing

UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T-Works, India’s largest prototyping center, established by the Government of Telangana, to accelerate product innovation in the manufacturing and engineering sectors. UST will serve as the systems integrator, offering end-to-end solutions and providing a launch pad for T-Works startups to scale up, specifically in areas such as Automotive AI platforms, Semiconductor ATE frameworks, and Smart Factory integration.

This partnership further combines UST’s digital, AI, and systems integration capabilities with T-Works’ prototyping infrastructure and strong startup ecosystem. By blending UST’s IoT-driven digital prototyping capabilities with T-Works’ physical manufacturing strengths, customers in the automotive, semiconductor, and manufacturing sectors are expected to benefit from up to 45% faster hardware-to-digital integration. Shared-risk innovation models and joint IP ownership will enable an estimated 40% reduction in R&D costs, making advanced prototyping and digital transformation accessible to startups, MSMEs, and large enterprises. In addition, UST’s customers will gain a first-mover advantage through priority access to AI-optimized CNC workflows, early GaN power device prototypes, and subsidized use of UST’s semiconductor design libraries.

Driving Phygital Innovation and Shared IP Models

The MoU was formally exchanged at UST’s Thiruvananthapuram campus in the presence of Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST, and Joginder Tanikella, CEO, T-Works. Sahaj R Sandhu from T-Works, Shilpa Menon, UST Thiruvananthapuram Center Head; Bhavesh Sasirajan, Ashok G Nair & Deepti Sujatha, Roshni Das K, from UST were present at the ceremony.

Speaking about the MoU, Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said, “We are pleased to partner with T-Works in a collaboration that brings together UST’s deep expertise in systems integration and T-Works’ advanced prototyping capabilities. By bringing together physical manufacturing capabilities and digital simulation models, we’re creating a powerful ‘phygital’ innovation platform. This partnership not only drives faster and more cost-effective product development but also empowers startups and enterprises to scale breakthrough ideas into market-ready solutions. Together, we are building a robust innovation ecosystem designed to help clients and partners stay ahead in an increasingly dynamic and competitive landscape.”

Joginder Tanikella, Chief Executive Officer, T-Works, said, “We are excited to collaborate with UST in a pivotal step towards accelerating India’s manufacturing and product development capabilities. By combining UST’s expertise in AI and digital engineering with our advanced prototyping infrastructure, this partnership is a catalytic moment for innovation in India’s manufacturing and automotive sector. Startups within the T-Works ecosystem will also benefit from direct access to UST’s global customer base, significantly expanding their market reach.”

As part of this MoU, UST is set to deploy its resources at T-Works’ state-of-the-art prototyping facility, providing its teams with hands-on experience across various stages of product development. It also includes joint development and commercialization of new IP, such as 5G-enabled industrial IoT modules, and the incubation of Industry 4.0 solutions through a UST-powered accelerator for automotive suppliers.