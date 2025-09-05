UST and Bain Capital Partnership Drives Next Phase of Innovation

UST has successfully closed its transaction with Bain Capital involving UST HealthProof, a subsidiary that provides solutions for core administration and clinical operations across all lines of business.

As part of this transaction, UST HealthProof will combine with HealthEdge, creating one of the healthcare industry’s leading next-generation platforms for payers.

Focus on High-Growth Segments

For UST, this divestment marks a deliberate and strategic step in its growth and transformation journey. By separating UST HealthProof, the company is doubling down on enterprise AI, cloud transformation, data modernization, and platform engineering. These focus areas are driving digital futures across healthcare, BFSI, retail, and other industries.

UST is committed to enhancing its leadership in these high-demand sectors, delivering innovative solutions and tangible benefits to payers, providers, and global clients.

Despite the divestment, UST continues to stand as one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare technology solution providers. With a team of over 5,000 experts and two decades of industry experience, UST serves all top five U.S. healthcare payers, more than 50 U.S. healthcare systems, and global leaders in pharma and life sciences.

The company’s customer retention rate of over 98% in the last five years underlines its reputation as a trusted partner in healthcare technology.

Under Bain Capital and HealthEdge, UST HealthProof enters a new era of growth. With dedicated investments and leadership, it will be positioned to scale rapidly, forge fresh partnerships, and expand its innovation footprint.

UST played a critical role in shaping UST HealthProof’s growth and will continue to maintain a close relationship, ensuring service continuity for shared customers and enabling future collaborations.

Leadership Perspective

“Today’s announcement reflects both the strength of what we have built and the clarity of our vision for the future. This milestone allows UST to focus on the transformative technologies we lead in. It also ensures that UST HealthProof, with the backing of Bain Capital, can unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation. It is a win for our clients, our people, and the industry at large,” said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST.

This move underscores UST’s strategy of agility and innovation, ensuring sustained growth and long-term value creation for clients and employees worldwide.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisors, while Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal counsel to UST.