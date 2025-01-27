Uber Shuttle's Big Offer: Free Rides Between Delhi and Gurugram

Through February 1, 2025, Uber will provide its Delhi to Gurugram Uber Shuttle rides for free with no restrictions on usage. To promote its air-conditioned bus service which links Gurugram's business centers to Delhi residential zones the company provides this limited promotional offer.

Advertisment

Amit Deshpande, Head of Uber Shuttle India, shared his thoughts on the initiative: “We’ve received a great response since we launched Uber Shuttle last year. Our goal is to get more people to travel in fewer vehicles, helping reduce traffic and pollution. With this free ride offer, we want people to try out Uber Shuttle and experience its convenience.”

Book Your Seat in Advance

Passengers can schedule seats through their Uber app for up to seven days in advance while taking advantage of real-time tracker functions accurate travel time projections and reinforced standing policies meant to guarantee passenger well-being.

Advertisment

To book a free Uber Shuttle ride:

Open the Uber app.

At the start of your journey head to your destination page where you pick the choice for ’Shuttle’.

During the offer period, passengers can review the fair.

After selecting your route and pick-up time simply hit 'Request'.

Bus and driver specifications become available to the passenger about 25 minutes before pickup time.

View the shuttle location to reach the specified shuttle departure point.

Safety First

Advertisment

Uber Shuttle ensures its users gain access to their expansive collection of safety measures. Riders maintain access to round-the-clock Safety Line support which connects them to trained safety professionals within a thirty-second window.

A Sustainable Commute

Through Uber Shuttle which started in May 2024 under the Premium Bus Scheme of Delhi, the company aims to create shared mobility to fight the National Capital Region's congestion and pollution issues. Residents of Delhi and Gurugram now have the advantage of an efficient environmentally-friendly transportation service. Take advantage of the opportunity to ride for free without delay.

Advertisment

Also Read: