TVS Electronics Boosts Enterprise AIDC Market with New Solutions

TVS Electronics (TVSE), a leading player in offering integrated end-to-end electronic solutions, has announced the launch of its Enterprise Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) solutions. TVS Electronics aims to make AIDC technology simple and accessible to everyone. Leveraging its comprehensive range of enterprise-grade product solutions, TVS Electronics is set to expand beyond its retail offerings and compete strongly in the enterprise AIDC segment.

This move will help Indian businesses digitize operations with affordable, locally supported technology. TVSE’s strong service network ensures quick maintenance, while its end-to-end solutions—from sales to refurbished equipment auctions—reduce long-term costs. TVS Electronics’ focus is to introduce practical, scalable tech that improves accuracy and efficiency in inventory, tracking, and data management. By combining global-grade AIDC tech with India-specific needs, TVS Electronics aims to be a one-stop partner for companies embracing automation. Their approach simplifies digital transformation, making advanced tools accessible to enterprises of all sizes.

Catering to a Rapidly Growing Market

India’s track and trace sector is accelerating fast, projected to grow at a strong CAGR of 21.3% by 2030. This surge is powered by the integration of AIDC technology with smart tracking software, delivering real-time visibility and seamless automation across the supply chain. Logistics operations are becoming more agile, manufacturers gain better control and efficiency, e-commerce fulfillment is faster and more accurate, and warehousing is undergoing a high-tech makeover. Together, these innovations are driving a smarter, connected, and more responsive supply chain ecosystem across India.

TVS Electronics’ AIDC portfolio features a comprehensive range of enterprise-ready solutions, including handheld mobile computers, rugged and high-definition scanners for precision barcode capture, durable industrial-grade and mobile Bluetooth printers, and rugged tablets. The company says all these products are designed to deliver reliable performance and seamless data management in demanding industrial environments.Beyond Hardware: A Full-Spectrum Ecosystem

TVS Electronics delivers more than just hardware—it's building a full-fledged automation ecosystem. By integrating with ERP platforms like SAP and Oracle, and leveraging tools such as SOTI for WMS and MDM, TVSE offers seamless end-to-end solutions that elevate operational efficiency and supply chain visibility. Its approach goes far beyond product delivery, prioritizing strategic alliances with software providers, IoT platform innovators, and system integrators. From consultation to training and ongoing support, the company ensures each solution is tailored, enterprise-ready, and optimized across every layer of the tech stack.

C.Balaji, Vice President, PSG Business, TVS Electronics, said, “TVS Electronics aims to not only provide superior AIDC devices but to also bring tailored, customizable solutions to enterprises across industries. This launch marks a significant milestone for TVS Electronics as we reposition ourselves as a key player in the enterprise AIDC segment, breaking the stereotype of being a retail-focused brand. By building a robust partner ecosystem, we aim to foster customer trust and drive enterprise growth. Our shift towards value-based selling drives sustainable growth while addressing niche industry needs with tailored solutions. With this move, TVS Electronics solidifies its position as a full-spectrum solutions provider in enterprise technology, leveraging the ‘Make in India’ initiative and digital transformation trends to drive growth and innovation.”

TVS Electronics showcases its competitive advantage through highly customizable Enterprise AIDC solutions that integrate seamlessly with leading ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) platforms, enabling AI-powered insights and real-time analytics for enhanced operational efficiency. Its advanced Tumakuru facility ensures top-tier quality, reduced lead times, and cost-effective production—fueling innovation and strengthening global competitiveness. With tailored end-to-end offerings like Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS), and strategic collaborations with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and system integrators, TVSE empowers businesses across sectors with scalable automation and intelligent tracking solutions.

With this, TVS Electronics continues to be a reliable OEM supplier in the enterprise AIDC market, expanding its focus beyond retail to serve large enterprises. Committed to staying ahead of trends like automation and IoT, TVS Electronics will deliver enterprise-grade AIDC solutions to empower businesses.

TVS Electronics strengthens its market position and drives enterprise growth by offering tailored solutions backed by a shift to value-based selling, boosting profitability. The company’s focus on digital transformation reinforces its role as a full-spectrum enterprise technology provider. With one of the largest service networks in India, TVS Electronics delivers industry-best turnaround times and exceptional customer support. Its end-to-end IT lifecycle offerings—from after-sales service to second-hand product auctions—ensure optimal efficiency and cost-effectiveness, making it a reliable one-stop solution for businesses.