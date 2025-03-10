Turnitin Launches Clarity : An AI Workspace for Students

Turnitin ,a leading provider of technology solutions in academic integrity, has launched Turnitin Clarity. The caompnay said that in the age of AI, Turnitin Clarity touts a variety of features, including educator-guided AI assistance and a composition experience for students, that benefit the entire educational community - not just students. It will be available as an extension to Turnitin Feedback Studio .

Advertisment

Empowering Students with AI-Assisted Writing Support

Turnitin Clarity includes a composition space for students to draft their writing assignments with transparency and, when permitted and prompted by the educator, receive AI-generated feedback on their writing to help them improve their work. This gives students the confidence to demonstrate that their submissions are original and representative of their learning.

For educators, it's an all-in-one place to establish the acceptable use of AI by assignment and to help students use AI responsibly. With Turnitin Clarity, they can view the student's writing activity and access insights to easily assess originality, leveling the field and helping ensure fair, equitable grading.

Advertisment

Finally, with Turnitin Clarity, administrators can breathe easy knowing there is transparency and data to support the institution’s academic integrity and AI usage policies, and writing assignments and learning expectations are fulfilled, with or without AI assistance.

“Turnitin Clarity serves as a bridge between students and educators,” said Turnitin’s Chief Product Officer Annie Chechitelli. “Students will need to use AI in their future careers. With Turnitin Clarity, educators can begin to understand how students use it and identify ways to incorporate it into their writing, without hindering their academic progress.”

Turnitin Clarity brings everyone in the educational community together through:

Advertisment

One-stop composition experience for students: Leveraging the institution’s existing Turnitin workflow, students can gain confidence tackling a writing assignment safely within Turnitin Clarity; from accessing the assignment’s instructions and rubric, to writing and editing their submission over multiple sessions prior to the due date within in the institution’s Learning Management System.

Leveraging the institution’s existing Turnitin workflow, students can gain confidence tackling a writing assignment safely within Turnitin Clarity; from accessing the assignment’s instructions and rubric, to writing and editing their submission over multiple sessions prior to the due date within in the institution’s Learning Management System. Chance to learn how to use AI tools responsibly: For many students, AI-powered tools are part of their learning and writing process, without the benefit of educator guidance. However, when Turnitin Clarity’s optional AI writing assistant feature is enabled by an educator, students can use AI as a foundational writing assistant, empowering them to integrate the technology in a responsible and ethical way.

For many students, AI-powered tools are part of their learning and writing process, without the benefit of educator guidance. However, when Turnitin Clarity’s optional AI writing assistant feature is enabled by an educator, students can use AI as a foundational writing assistant, empowering them to integrate the technology in a responsible and ethical way. A view of students’ writing process, not just the end product: Within the feature, educators can see their students’ entire drafting process - such as pasted text, typing patterns, construction time and draft history - not just their final submission. Students’ writing histories can be viewed through the video playback function and easy-to-interpret reporting. When enabled, educators can also see where and how students may have used AI tools, and provide guidance based on their usage. This will help provide information to determine whether the students’ work meets the institution and assignment’s integrity standards.

Within the feature, educators can see their students’ entire drafting process - such as pasted text, typing patterns, construction time and draft history - not just their final submission. Students’ writing histories can be viewed through the video playback function and easy-to-interpret reporting. When enabled, educators can also see where and how students may have used AI tools, and provide guidance based on their usage. This will help provide information to determine whether the students’ work meets the institution and assignment’s integrity standards. Integrity insights all in one place: Integrated with Turnitin Feedback Studio, Turnitin Clarity makes it easier for educators to access all of Turnitin’s integrity insights in one place to quickly determine the data behind the originality of a student’s written work. Instead of educators having to request, manage and review students’ version histories and reports from other applications, with Turnitin Clarity, these insights are already available when the student submits their assignment, kickstarting constructive, trust-building conversations. Insights can include similarity checking, AI writing detection,* submission metadata,* grading and feedback, writing reports, and playback with flags that further suggest educator review.

Integrated with Turnitin Feedback Studio, Turnitin Clarity makes it easier for educators to access all of Turnitin’s integrity insights in one place to quickly determine the data behind the originality of a student’s written work. Instead of educators having to request, manage and review students’ version histories and reports from other applications, with Turnitin Clarity, these insights are already available when the student submits their assignment, kickstarting constructive, trust-building conversations. Insights can include similarity checking, AI writing detection,* submission metadata,* grading and feedback, writing reports, and playback with flags that further suggest educator review. A collaborative experience with actionable feedback: Turnitin believes it's not just about assessing a writing submission, but rather a collaborative experience between educator and student. Educators can deliver tailored and personalized feedback quickly and easily with features available within Turnitin Feedback Studio, helping cultivate a dynamic writing experience for both students and educators.

Supporting Educators with Transparency and Integrity Insights

“Turnitin Clarity helps ensure more fair and equitable grading by leveling the playing field,” adds Chechitelli. “These capabilities allow the educator to set expectations on the permissible use of generative AI alongside the assignment's instructions and rubric. Students can compose and turn in their work with confidence.”

Advertisment

Turnitin Clarity will be available as a paid add-on to all Turnitin Feedback Studio customers starting in the third quarter of 2025.