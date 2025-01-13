Trupeer.ai Triumphs as the Inaugural Winner of Salesforce Startup Community's AI Pitchfield Competition

Salesforce has announced Trupeer.ai as the winner of the AI Pitchfield Finale, an exclusive pitch competition showcasing the ingenuity and potential of AI-driven startups from the Indian technology ecosystem. Trupeer.ai was recognized for its innovation in driving a multimodal Generative AI platform that enables everyone to create studio-quality product videos and guides instantly, at a fraction of the cost, from just rough screen recordings. Subject to due diligence and the contest rules, Trupeer.ai was awarded a $100K investment through a modified SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) by Salesforce Ventures. This financial support underscores Salesforce Ventures' commitment to empowering the next generation of AI entrepreneurs and driving transformative change across industries.

AI Pitchfield, hosted by the Salesforce Startup Community and in collaboration with Salesforce Ventures, Lightspeed India Partners, and Khaitan & Co, was designed to empower startups building transformative AI solutions. The finale spotlighted five innovative startups — Nektar.ai, Alltius, Inspeq.ai, Maximor, and Trupeer.ai that demonstrated how AI is revolutionizing industries with personalized solutions and enhanced operational efficiencies. These included solutions for revenue efficiency, smart manufacturing, financial services, accounting automation, and AI-enhanced content creation from the Indian technology ecosystem. The shortlisted startups had the opportunity to present their ideas to an esteemed panel of judges, including Arundhathi Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson of Salesforce India; Sanket Atal, Managing Director - India Operations & Technology, Salesforce India; Kartik Gupta, Director from Salesforce Ventures, and prominent leaders from the Indian tech ecosystem. Subject to the contest rules, each pitch was evaluated based on criteria such as originality, execution and operational performance, likelihood of success, strength of the founding team, and the ability to address real-world challenges with AI-driven solutions.

Arundhathi Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO of Salesforce India, said, “At Salesforce, we’ve seen firsthand how AI and autonomous agents are shaping the future of business. We believe in fostering connections, engaging with ecosystem partners, and creating investment opportunities. AI Pitchfield reflects our commitment to empowering startups with innovative ideas, enabling them to develop impactful solutions that address real-world challenges and drive meaningful change.”

Sanket Atal, Managing Director, India Operations and Technology at Salesforce India, said, “We have developed and strengthened the Salesforce Startup Community, laying a robust foundation for fostering innovation and collaboration. With AI Pitchfield, we take this commitment a step further. By offering hands-on engagement with investors, thorough evaluation processes, and opportunities for startups to present their innovations, this initiative provides participants with invaluable feedback and resources to enhance and scale their ideas. The collaboration and insights fostered through AI Pitchfield pave the way for transformative, market-ready AI innovations.”

Kartik Gupta, Director, Salesforce Ventures, said, “Salesforce Ventures is committed to empowering founders with the capital, community, and resources needed to build transformative businesses. AI Pitchfield stands as a testament to this commitment, showcasing our dedication to fostering the next wave of AI entrepreneurs across the Indian technology ecosystem. Our goal is to help AI-driven startups scale their innovations and redefine the digital landscape with meaningful impact.”

Shivali Goyal, Founder at Trupeer.ai, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognized as the winner of the inaugural AI Pitchfield competition. This journey has been an incredible experience, providing us with the opportunity to showcase our Generative AI innovation that revolutionises product video creation for businesses worldwide. Competing alongside such talented startups was truly inspiring, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to driving transformative change through AI. We are grateful to Salesforce Ventures and the jury for this platform and their belief in our potential.”

Hemant Mohapatra, Partner at Lightspeed, said, "We are excited to be a part of AI Pitchfield that has brought forth the remarkable ingenuity of AI builders and the transformative impact this technology has in shaping the future of industries. This competition is aligned with our deep conviction in India’s AI potential and we remain committed to supporting the startups emerging in this space. Many congratulations to the winner Trupeer.ai; we look forward to seeing them making waves and driving meaningful innovation in their journey ahead."

Monika Srivastava, Partner, Khaitan & Co., said, “India has witnessed remarkable growth in the startup and SMB sectors, presenting an incredible opportunity to drive innovation and foster economic progress. The ideas showcased in AI Pitchfield by the founders during the competition were both innovative and inspiring, reflecting the immense potential of this ecosystem to shape the next wave of AI-driven transformation. As emerging start-ups seek not just funding but also strategic insights, initiatives like these will connect them with mentors and investors. We hope this collaboration has made a difference by offering start-ups the legal guidance they need, encouraging compliance, and enabling them to focus on core business goals.”