Tredence to Hire 1,700 in 2025, With 30% Focused on Gen AI

Tredence Inc., a data science and AI solutions provider, recently hosted AI Day 2025 in Bengaluru, bringing together industry leaders, AI pioneers, and technology enthusiasts to explore the next frontier of Agentic AI and cutting-edge AI innovations.

Infinity AI is Tredence’s first-ever immersive AI experience summit—an interactive platform designed to shape the AI narrative for enterprises preparing for 2030. The two-day summit convened AI leaders, enterprises, government officials, policymakers, and practitioners to explore AI’s transformative potential.

The company also hosted the Infinity AI Hackathon on March 27-28 in Bengaluru—an intense 24-hour challenge pushing AI innovation. Powered by Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform, the teams built prototypes in LLM Agents, Small Language Models, Multi-Modal AI, Responsible AI, and Hybrid AI, solving real-world problems in Retail, CPG, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and BFSI. This hackathon brought together 1,000+ participants from Tredence offices worldwide and top academic institutions like IITs, fostering a spirit of collaboration and cutting-edge experimentation.

Gearing Up for the AI Age

The event addressed a crucial industry challenge: the gap between digital and AI leaders and the rest of the industry is not only significant but widening. Over the past three years, the disparity in digital and AI maturity between front-runners and laggards has grown by 60%.

By 2029, 80% of enterprises with mature automation practices will pivot to a consolidated platform that orchestrates business processes and agentic automation. This shift underscores the growing scope of AI integration across industries, enabling businesses to enhance efficiency, optimize workflows, and drive intelligent decision-making at scale.

As enterprises advance, they will require AI-powered solutions that can independently handle complex tasks, reducing manual intervention and accelerating business transformation.

Agentic AI: A Vision for Autonomous Enterprises

Shub Bhowmick, CEO and Co-founder of Tredence, said: "The future of AI goes beyond automation—it’s about autonomy. Agentic AI is not just a concept; it represents the next era of enterprise AI, where systems can reason, adapt, and drive innovation with minimal human intervention. AI Day 2025 reaffirmed our commitment to helping businesses harness intelligent, context-aware AI agents that enhance decision-making, streamline workflows, and deliver measurable impact today—while paving the way for a truly autonomous enterprise tomorrow. Our mission is to become the world’s most indispensable AI and data science partner for 50% of Fortune 500 businesses by 2027 by putting meaningful analytics in the hands of every decision-maker."

As part of its strategic expansion, Tredence plans to hire 1,700 people in 2025, with 30% of new hires focused on Gen AI and Agentic AI. The company also plans to train 1,000+ employees on Agentic AI in 2025, further scaling these initiatives in 2026. By investing in workforce development, Tredence aims to build a robust talent pipeline that will drive AI-first business strategies across industries.

AI-Led Execution: The Next Wave of Business Transformation

Soumendra Mohanty, Chief Strategy Officer at Tredence, stated: "We are at an inflection point where AI is no longer just augmenting human intelligence but driving decisions and execution. The next wave of business transformation will see companies move from AI-assisted decision-making to AI-led execution. We're helping clients standardize decision-making by building a comprehensive decision catalog, enabling the automation of increasingly complex processes. We envision a future where near-total business process automation empowers teams to focus on strategy and innovation."

Building a Workforce for Scalable and Ethical AI

While speaking at the event, Mritunjay Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Tredence Inc., said: "We are fostering a dynamic, innovation-driven workplace that prioritizes continuous learning and upskilling, enabling teams to stay ahead in AI evolution. With a focus on 10x ROI, including 40-50% reductions in operational costs, our robust MLOps frameworks ensure scalable, responsible, and ethical AI solutions. We want to help enterprises create unprecedented ROI by scaling thousands of models across their business."