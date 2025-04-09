Thales Launches 360Stream: A Game-Changer in Inflight Entertainment

Thales has introduced 360Stream, this is Aviation industry’s first and only live, event-based programming solution for inflight entertainment (IFE). This innovation brings live sports, breaking news, and special events directly to passengers at 40,000 feet, ensuring they never miss a moment. An ideal solution for airlines with diverse fleets, Thales’s Live TV is an over-the-top (OTT) service that operates with any IFE system, any connectivity provider, and personal electronic devices—no app required.

Redefining Inflight TV With DVR and Near-Live Content

360Stream sets a new benchmark with the industry’s first DVR functionality in the sky. Passengers can pause, rewind, or skip to live just as they would at home. Airlines can record content as it's streamed live, offering more control and engagement than ever before.

The system also ensures exceptional quality streaming, intelligently managing bandwidth to enhance delivery during major events. Passengers enjoy a seamless experience across fleets—even with varied IFE setups. Launch partners include BBC News, CNN, and EuroNews, and airlines can add their own content within three days.

Another industry first, Thales’s Near-Live service delivers highlights of key events—like sports and news—to the aircraft within an hour, using a 100% automated workflow. This system connects intelligent ground and onboard systems, keeping passengers up to date with the latest developments in near real-time.

360Stream Live TV and Near-Live Highlights

Passengers are already enjoying global news channels and live sports on board, as 360Stream is currently flying with select airlines. With this technology, Thales connects passengers to the “happening now,” improving engagement and satisfaction.

“Thales has delivered an industry first with 360Stream, to connect passengers with the world’s ‘happening now’ content,” said Niels Steenstrup, Chief Executive Officer, Thales InFlyt Experience. “The innovative service benefits passengers with relevant and timely content so they won’t miss out on news and events. Working on any satellite network and with any inflight entertainment system provider, airlines are empowered to increase passenger engagement with flexibility for the future.”

Thales is a global leader in advanced technologies across Defence, Aerospace, Cybersecurity, and Digital sectors. With more than 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales invests over €4 billion annually in R&D, advancing areas such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum, and cloud technologies. In 2024, the Group recorded €20.6 billion in sales.