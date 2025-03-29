Tesco Business Solutions Wins SSON Award for World's Best GBS

Tesco Business Solutions (TBS), the global solutions arm of Tesco Group, has won SSON Impact Awards 2025, securing the title of World's Best Global Business Services (GBS). This award recognises TBS' exceptional performance and innovation in the GBS sector, highlighting the transformative power of its operational model.

The SSON Impact Awards, known for celebrating excellence in shared services and outsourcing, shortlisted TBS among the world's leading GBS organisations. Company sources say that this recognition underscores TBS' commitment to delivering outstanding services, driving efficiency, and fostering continuous improvement.

Raising the Bar in GBS

"Winning the SSON's World's Best GBS Award for the second time in three years is a remarkable achievement and a proud moment for Tesco Business Solutions," said Dr. Sumit Mitra, CEO of Tesco Business Solutions. "It reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and customer-centricity. Over the years, we've consistently raised the bar, redefining what best-in-class global business services look like. This win comes with incredible responsibility to raise the bar as well as sharing our know-how to help others. This recognition is not just a celebration of our journey but also a benchmark for the industry — a testament to the power of collaboration, technology, and a bold vision. I'm incredibly proud of our teams, whose passion and commitment have driven this success, and I look forward to continuing this journey of transformation."

The SSON Impact Awards celebrate organisations that demonstrate remarkable achievements in areas such as process optimisation, technology adoption, talent development, and strategic impact. TBS' win highlights its success in leveraging the GBS model to drive significant business outcomes and set industry benchmarks.

Started Small, Scaled Fast

Since its inception in 2017, TBS has evolved from a single entity traditional shared services in Bengaluru (from 2004) to a global, purpose-driven solutions-focused organisation. TBS is committed to driving scale at speed leveraging decision science. With over 4,400 employees globally, TBS supports markets and business units across four locations in the UK, India, Hungary, and the Republic of Ireland. The organisation underpins everything that the Tesco Group does, bringing innovation, a solutions mindset, and agility to its operations and support functions, building winning partnerships across the business.

What is SSON Impact Awards?

SSON's Impact Awards cover critical areas that deliver quantifiable results. These include awards for Finance Transformation, Human Resources, Process Improvement/Value Creation, Talent Management, Business Resiliency, Automation, Diversity & Inclusion, and The World's Best GBS presented by SSON Research & Analytics.

The awards are open to shared services and GBS globally, with winners announced at SSON's flagship events - Shared Services and Outsourcing Week - in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. In each of these regions, Impact Award winners represent shared services operating peak performance and demonstrating leading practices.