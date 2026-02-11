Deloitte Launches India-Built GenW.AI, Targets Enterprise AI at Half the Cost

Deloitte India announced GenW.AI, a fully India-developed AI platform with global readiness.

It is the first among the Big Four consulting firms to unveil a next-generation, open-source, JavaScript-based, low-code enterprise platform that enables organizations to rapidly build applications, dashboards, and AI agents while converging AI, GenAI, and agentic capabilities.

The platform will be officially launched at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi next week. "The journey to develop the plaform began approximately 2.5 years ago with the ambition of building an India-developed AI capability that could scale globally," Deloitte India Partners said at a media interaction in Bengaluru.

The company revealed that deploying a third-party enterprise AI solution across the organization could have cost around ₹130 crore annually. The internally built alternative has been developed at approximately 0.35% of that projected cost, aimed at enabling scalable and democratic access to AI capabilities, they said.

Deloitte India partners indicated that the firm expects adoption across its 19,000 existing clients in India, in addition to targeting medium and small enterprises with revenue of ₹250 crore and above. The firm said it is offering GenW.AI at a 50% cheaper price than competing market solutions.

The platform is positioned as the first-of-its-kind developed entirely in India to offer a comprehensive suite of tools under a single, unified platform and it integrates with a wide range of large language models, ensuring flexibility as sovereign and enterprise-grade AI ecosystems evolve, they said.

Platform Capabilities

As a unified solution, GenW.AI brings together four key products: GenW App Maker for rapid application building; GenW Playground for interactive dashboards and data visualization; GenW RealmAI for secure interaction with large language models including Retrieval-Augmented Generation capabilities; GenW Agent Builder for creating and managing AI agents ranging from simple chatbots to complex multi-agent orchestration

The platform supports integration with multiple large language models, including open-source and Indian models. It has been tested for compatibility with models such as Sarvam and is designed to integrate with ERP, ITSM, and other enterprise systems via pre-built connectors.

Deployment flexibility is a core feature, with the platform capable of being deployed on-premise, on private cloud, or in hybrid environments, this addresses enterprise concerns around data residency, IP protection, and regulatory compliance, it said.

The firm is leveraging its experience serving over 19,000 clients in India, using that domain and sector knowledge to build use-case-driven applications. Deloitte India partners explained that the model combines three elements: client problem understanding, sector and domain expertise, and an application platform capable of integrating AI, GenAI, and agentic AI components.

Deployment Preparedness

Sudeepta Veerapaneni, Partner and Chief Innovation Officer at Deloitte India, highlighted the firm’s deployment preparedness. She said that of the 45,000 employees in India, some 30,000 people have already been trained for the rollout, which included 450 leaders and practice heads. Sudeepta also added that the platform was tested internally across their functions in the last six months in India.

"We have developed the platform and tested it internally across our functions globally in the last six months," she said. A dedicated 500-member innovation team, without billing or sales targets, has been tasked exclusively with product and platform development, Sudeepta added.

According to Dr. Jagadish Bhandarkar, Partner and Chief Disruption Officer at Deloitte India, the platform addresses a critical gap in how enterprises approach digital transformation.

"Enterprises today don’t just need tools. They need frameworks that let them move fast without increasing operational risk. The challenge isn’t about whether to adopt low-code or AI, but how to do so with guardrails, scale, and speed," he said, adding that domain experts can now solve their everyday problems with GenW.AI as an enabler.

Nitin Kini, Chief Operating Officer of Deloitte South Asia, emphasized the market shift driving demand for such platforms. "Across industries, leaders are seeking practical ways to modernize operations, reduce backlogs, and unlock the potential of AI without adding complexity or cost. The market is shifting from large, bespoke programs to platform approaches that empower fusion teams of business and IT to co-create safely. CIOs and CTOs are increasingly prioritizing speed of innovation while also preserving the ability to meet compliance expectations, keeping data private, and avoiding brittle, one-off solutions," he stated.

GenW.AI is designed to democratize innovation by offering deployment flexibility through both on-premises and cloud options, ensuring control over intellectual property and data for businesses.

When asked whether a non-technical person can build an end-to-end solution for users, Nitin Kini, Chief Operating Officer of Deloitte South Asia, said that with minimal training, they can. He said, “The responsibility for developing every problem statement should not rest entirely with IT teams and simpler use cases can be handled by business users, while IT should focus on governance, including security and compliance.” He added that complex problem-solving and advanced coding would continue to remain with IT, but the broader approach enables more people across the organisation to build solutions under IT oversight.

Human-Centric Approach

Leadership emphasized that the system is designed to augment, not replace, human roles. A human-in-the-loop model remains central, particularly in agentic workflows, to manage error rates and ensure accountability.

The platform features enterprise-grade security, including agent identity management, encrypted agent-to-agent communication, role-based access controls, and comprehensive auditability. Whether enterprises need to integrate data scattered across functions, build complex workflows, or leverage LLMs while keeping AI explainable, GenW.AI is positioned to cater to diverse organizational demands, the company claimed.

The platform is described by Deloitte India partners as "built in India, for India, and made for the world," with plans to offer it through the global network of member firms to serve international clients.

The company plans to hire another 50,000 people in India by 2030 and currently employs around 1,50,000 people only in India which representing a significant portion of the firm’s global workforce of over 4,50,000.