Infosys and Anthropic Partner to Deploy AI Agents in Telecom, Finance, and Manufacturing

Infosys and Anthropic on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration to build and deploy AI agents for companies in telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development, with the partnership initially launching through a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence focused on the telecom sector.

Advertisment

The agreement pairs Anthropic’s Claude large language models — including Claude Code, its AI-powered coding tool — with Infosys Topaz, the Indian IT giant’s suite of enterprise AI services.

The companies said the combined offering is designed to move beyond simple question-and-answer interactions toward “agentic AI”: systems capable of independently executing multi-step tasks such as processing insurance claims, generating and testing software, and managing regulatory compliance reviews.

“There’s a big gap between an AI model that works in a demo and one that works in a regulated industry, and if you want to close that gap, you need domain expertise,” said Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Anthropic. “Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services, and manufacturing.”

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer of Infosys, framed the deal as a structural shift in how enterprises operate. “AI is not just transforming business — it is redefining the way industries operate and innovate,” Parekh said. “Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap toward advancing enterprise AI, enabling organizations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient, and responsible.”

Industry-Specific Applications

In telecommunications, AI agents will target network operations modernization and customer lifecycle management for carriers. In financial services, the focus shifts to risk detection, automated compliance reporting, and personalized client advisory. For manufacturers and engineers, Claude is expected to assist in accelerating product design and simulation, compressing R&D timelines by enabling faster iteration cycles before production.

Software development represents a particularly immediate use case. Infosys said it is already deploying Claude Code within its own “Exponential Engineering” unit, building internal practices that the company intends to translate into client engagements. Developers will use Claude Code to write, test, and debug code, with the goal of accelerating the journey from design to production.

Advertisment

Legacy Modernization and Governance

Beyond net-new AI development, the companies said a core priority will be helping enterprises modernize legacy systems by combining Infosys Topaz with Claude to migrate and update aging infrastructure — a persistent and costly challenge for large organizations in regulated sectors. Both companies stressed that governance and transparency would be central to the deployment model, citing the compliance demands of the industries they are targeting.

Infosys, which employs more than 330,000 people across 63 countries, has been expanding its AI-focused service offerings under the Topaz brand. Anthropic, the San Francisco-based AI safety and research company, develops the Claude family of models. The announcement comes amid intensifying competition among AI providers to secure enterprise contracts in sectors where accuracy, auditability, and regulatory compliance are non-negotiable.

The partnership will leverage the Claude Agent SDK as a primary tooling layer, enabling clients to build AI agents designed for persistent operation across long, multi-step processes rather than isolated single interactions.