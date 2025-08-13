Tech Mahindra and Coresight Research Unveil “Store of the Future” Report

IT services major Tech Mahindra in collaboration with Coresight Research, a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology, today released a global survey report titled "Store of the Future: Unlocking Performance Through Innovation." The report provides data-backed insights into how retailers are modernizing their in-store operations by focusing on unifying the shopper journey, enhancing the shopper experience, optimizing labor productivity, and maximizing store sales.

The report defines the "store of the future" as a technology-enabled, data-integrated retail environment designed to elevate the customer journey while driving back-end efficiency. Based on a survey of 360 retail decision-makers across North America and Europe, the findings highlight how retailers are turning to technology to solve core operational challenges—with 92% actively investing in tools to enhance in-store operations.

Sampath Saagi, Head of Diverse Industry Verticals Group (DIG), Americas, Tech Mahindra, said, “The “Store of the Future” is more than just a connected space; it’s a dynamic, data-driven environment where seamless customer experiences meet operational efficiency. This report equips retailers with a practical roadmap to navigate their transformation journey, helping them identify where to invest and deliver greater value to customers. Through our collaboration with Coresight Research, we aim to empower the industry with data-led strategies for building smarter, future-ready stores.”

Key Findings on an Industry in Transition

The report highlights an industry in transition with several key findings: