Tech Mahindra and Coresight Research Unveil “Store of the Future” Report

IT services major Tech Mahindra in collaboration with Coresight Research, a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology, today released a global survey report titled "Store of the Future: Unlocking Performance Through Innovation." The report provides data-backed insights into how retailers are modernizing their in-store operations by focusing on unifying the shopper journey, enhancing the shopper experience, optimizing labor productivity, and maximizing store sales.
The report defines the "store of the future" as a technology-enabled, data-integrated retail environment designed to elevate the customer journey while driving back-end efficiency. Based on a survey of 360 retail decision-makers across North America and Europe, the findings highlight how retailers are turning to technology to solve core operational challenges—with 92% actively investing in tools to enhance in-store operations.
Sampath Saagi, Head of Diverse Industry Verticals Group (DIG), Americas, Tech Mahindra, said, “The “Store of the Future” is more than just a connected space; it’s a dynamic, data-driven environment where seamless customer experiences meet operational efficiency. This report equips retailers with a practical roadmap to navigate their transformation journey, helping them identify where to invest and deliver greater value to customers. Through our collaboration with Coresight Research, we aim to empower the industry with data-led strategies for building smarter, future-ready stores.”
Key Findings on an Industry in Transition
The report highlights an industry in transition with several key findings:
92% of retailers are actively investing in technologies to boost in-store operations.
84% of respondents acknowledge persistent operational inefficiencies that affect margins and revenue.
Enhancing the shopper experience emerged as the top priority for 40% of retailers building future-ready stores.
57% are investing in advanced data analytics, making it the most widely adopted technology, while automated inventory tracking is seen as the most critical need.
Retailers anticipate that technology will drive benefits, including improved product availability, greater automation, and real-time data insights.
The top three benefits of technology adoption are greater product availability, increased automation, and access to real-time data.
The report also outlines that despite widespread optimism toward new technologies, challenges remain. High implementation costs and data security concerns continue to slow adoption, underscoring the need for a phased, strategic approach to digital transformation.
Deborah Weinswig, CEO and Founder of Coresight Research, said, “Building the “Store of the Future” goes beyond deploying isolated technologies; it requires a clear understanding of core operational challenges and a cohesive blueprint to solve them. Success hinges on aligning investments with both near-term performance goals and long-term scalability to create a true competitive edge.”
Key Insights: Understanding the Challanges in Retail
The biggest challenges can be broken down into two main categories: operational issues and technology adoption hurdles. One, operational challenges. For instance, going by the report, it highlights that a large majority of retailers are still struggling with core operational inefficiencies. A key finding reveals that 84% of respondents acknowledge persistent operational inefficiencies that negatively impact their margins and revenue. This includes issues like ineffective store management and inventory inaccuracies, which directly affect a retailer’s ability to maximize sales and ensure product availability.
The other key challenge is technology adoption. While most retailers are actively investing in technology, they face major obstacles in implementing these new solutions. The report points to high implementation costs and data security concerns as the primary factors that slow down the adoption of new technologies. These hurdles underscore the need for a strategic, phased approach to digital transformation, rather than simply deploying isolated technologies.