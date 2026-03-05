Tech Data and NetApp Launch AI Experience Center in India

IT distributor Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, has partnered with data infrastructure firm NetApp to launch an AI Test Drive Center in India aimed at helping enterprises and channel partners test artificial intelligence applications before deploying them in production environments.

Advertisment

The facility, called the Tech Data India Experience Center | NetApp Enabled, is designed as an AI-focused center of excellence where partners can build and test proof-of-concept AI solutions using preconfigured infrastructure.

According to the companies, the center will provide ready-made architecture and tools that allow businesses to evaluate AI workloads without having to build and manage the required infrastructure themselves. The initiative is intended to help organizations move from early AI experimentation to real-world enterprise deployments.

Tech Data said the center will integrate its Destination AI framework, which is designed to help partners develop AI capabilities across different stages of adoption, from awareness and training to post-sales support.

NetApp will contribute its data infrastructure and storage technologies, which are used to manage and process data for AI workloads. The company said its platform is designed to support AI applications with scalability and security while allowing organizations to manage large volumes of data.

“Enterprises in India are rapidly moving from experimentation to real-world AI adoption, where the focus is on measurable business outcomes,” said Sundaresan K., Senior Vice President and Country General Manager at Tech Data Advanced Private Limited.

The companies said the collaboration will also include training initiatives through Tech Data’s Digital Practice Builder, which is intended to help partners develop skills needed to deploy AI technologies.

Advertisment

Jordan Felts, Global Alliance Director – Distribution at NetApp, said the center is aimed at simplifying the process of adopting AI technologies and enabling businesses to test applications before deploying them at scale.

The launch builds on a long-standing partnership between TD SYNNEX and NetApp, which the companies said spans more than 20 years and operates across more than 100 countries.