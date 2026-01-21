TCS, Infosys Emerge Top Indian IT Firms in Brand Finance Report

IT services majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have emerged as the most valuable Indian IT brands globally, ranking second and third respectively, according to the Brand Finance Global 500 2026 report released recently.

Advertisment

The rankings reinforce the continued global relevance of India's top IT services companies amid rising demand for AI, cloud, and digital transformation services.

Ireland-headquartered Accenture remains the world's most valuable IT services brand, valued at USD 42.2 billion, retaining its position as the top IT services brand for the eighth consecutive year. In the top 25 IT companies, both India and the United States have eight companies each featured in the report.

TCS Maintains Strong Position

The Tata Group's IT arm earned an AAA rating in its brand strength score, while retaining its position as the world's second most valuable IT services brand for the fifth consecutive year. TCS was ranked with a brand value of $21.2 billion and a brand strength score of 84.6 out of 100. Brand Finance attributed TCS's performance to its technology leadership, strong global visibility, and consistently high trust metrics across markets.

According to the report, TCS's investments in artificial intelligence, cloud, and cybersecurity remain central to its growth strategy, supported by new AI labs and centres of excellence that enhance global delivery capabilities.

The report cited the company's long-term sponsorship of major international marathons as a key contributor to year-round brand visibility. TCS also scored strongly on measures such as reliability, admiration, consideration, and recommendation, reflecting sustained client trust.

Infosys Leads Growth

Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys was ranked as the world's third most valuable IT services brand and identified as the fastest-growing brand in the sector.

Advertisment

The company recorded a brand value of $16.4 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% over the past six years. Infosys also posted a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 86.8 out of 100, ranking 80th in the Global 500 list—an improvement of 16 places over 2025.

Brand Finance noted that Infosys continues to see strong demand across AI, cloud, and digital transformation services. David Haigh, CEO and Chairman of Brand Finance, said Infosys's AAA brand strength rating reflects "a consistently powerful global brand," supported by expansion into key markets and deeper client engagement.

Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Infosys, said the ranking reflected client trust and the company's focus on enterprise AI solutions. "Our commitment to AI value discovery and realization at scale continues to differentiate Infosys," Virmani said, adding that the company's brand strength supports long-term customer relationships and innovation-led growth.

Other Companies That Featured

HCLTech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and LTIMindtree are the next leading Indian IT services brands on the list, driven largely by enterprise demand from North America and Europe, with India as the core delivery base.

Other major non-Indian IT services companies on the list include IBM Consulting and Cognizant (U.S.), Capgemini (France), and NTT Data (Japan), with primary revenue coming from the US and Europe and delivery supported by global hubs including India.

Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy, evaluates brands based on both financial performance and brand strength metrics. The 2026 rankings underscore the growing global footprint of Indian IT services companies as they scale AI-led offerings and deepen enterprise relationships worldwide.