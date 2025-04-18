Tata Elxsi Wins €50 Million Engineering Deal with European Auto OEM

Tata Elxsi , a global leader in design and technology services, has announced a strategic multi-year deal worth €50 million with a leading European-headquartered automotive OEM. This collaboration cements Tata Elxsi’s role as a key engineering partner across Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV), electrification, body, and chassis development.

Global Engineering Centre

As part of this engagement, Tata Elxsi will establish a dedicated Global Engineering Centre to support the OEM’s software platform roadmap and brand-aligned software engineering initiatives. The centre will be instrumental in developing a unified technology stack comprising a proprietary operating system, next-gen electronic architecture, and automotive cloud platform. Together, these will enable advanced in-vehicle capabilities, seamless connectivity, and software upgradability across vehicle lines and brands.

Deep Domain Experience

Tata Elxsi was selected for its extensive expertise across automotive domains—ranging from electrification and body & chassis systems to infotainment and cybersecurity—coupled with a proven record in delivering high-performance global programs for top OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. The company’s engineering models are tailored to align closely with customer product strategies, ensuring scalable delivery, lifecycle consistency, and high-impact outcomes.

The collaboration is further strengthened by Tata Elxsi’s recent launch of AVENIR™, a cloud-agnostic SDV development and validation framework designed to enable modular software engineering, streamline platform integration, and support both cloud-native and edge deployments. This is complemented by its broader suite of solutions including:

AUTONOMAI : A comprehensive ADAS software suite

TETHER : A connected vehicle platform

MOBIUS+ : A digital product passport

World-class Mobility Innovation Centres focused on Connected, Autonomous, Software-Defined, and Electric mobility

These investments reflect Tata Elxsi’s commitment to platform-first engineering and delivering the infrastructure needed to scale SDV programs globally.

Manoj Raghavan, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Elxsi, said, “We are delighted to partner with one of the world’s leading automotive and mobility providers, playing a key role in their journey towards scalable, software-led mobility. This engagement marks a significant step in our strategy to enable next-generation mobility through platform-centric, software-led engineering. It reflects the trust placed in Tata Elxsi’s ability to deliver global programs with precision, scalability, and shared accountability. As our customer advances their software-defined vehicle vision, we are happy to be a long-term strategic partner in translating that vision into reality.”

This deal is aligned with Tata Elxsi’s broader strategy to lead the convergence of design, digital, and engineering in the automotive sector. The company continues to collaborate with leading OEMs and Tier-1s across connected platforms, electrified architectures, autonomous features, and sustainable mobility.