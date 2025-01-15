Takeda to Hire Hundreds of Digital Experts in Bengaluru with the Launch of New Innovation Center

Takeda, a global leader in biopharmaceutical innovation, is rapidly scaling its presence in India. The company has officially inaugurated its Innovation Capability Center (ICC) in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru facility will serve as the company’s hub for developing cutting edge digital solutions as part of Takeda’s global digital transformation strategy, which underscores building in-house capabilities. The Bengaluru ICC is Takeda’s first in Asia, following successful launches in Slovakia and Mexico. During the launch of the facility in Bengaluru today, the company’s senior leadership emphasized Takeda’s commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation, aiming to enhance operations, positively impact its workforce, benefit the patients it serves, and contribute to a sustainable future for the planet.

Gabriele Ricci, Chief Data and Technology Officer at Takeda told CIOL that AI is the game changer, and the company is strategically blending digital with AI for key areas like clinical research and seeing greater outcomes. He also emphasized that the company is a champion of ethical use of AI and hence the human element and trust remain paramount factors in its use of digital technologies and AI. “The launch of our Bengaluru ICC is a pivotal moment for Takeda’s digital transformation journey. Its puts us in a unique position to tap into the local talent is vital in our quest to create better health for people and a brighter future for the communities we serve. Investing in India’s remarkable talent and technological expertise underscores Takeda’s commitment leveraging local expertise to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions and sustainable growth,” remarked Ricci.

A Global Behemoth with a Rich History

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world, with a steadfast commitment to its core values: Integrity, Fairness, Honesty, and Perseverance. It has a rich history dating back to 1781 in Osaka, Japan. Takeda has grown into a global biopharmaceutical leader, operating in approximately 80 countries, including India for more than 13 years. The company’s mission in India focuses on ensuring sustainable access to health care, bolstered by strategic partnerships. Takeda’s diverse therapeutic portfolio addresses gastrointestinal disorders, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and vaccines, underscoring its commitment to data-driven innovation and transforming treatments.

Innovation Hub Up Close

The ICC in India will develop key technology capabilities to fuel innovation by embracing data and digital solutions using an agile, patient-centric and solution focused approach. The ICC will concentrate on pioneering advancements across domains including:

AI and GenAI to enhance efficiency and predictive analytics in healthcare

Device Engineering and Application Virtualization to drive innovation in product development and patient-centric solutions

Data Science and Visualization to enable data-driven decision-making for improved patient outcomes

“India was a natural choice for Takeda’s first ICC in Asia,” said Tilak Banerjee, Head of Takeda ICC India. “This strategic commitment will generate new jobs and further the company’s global mission of delivering life-transforming treatments to patients.”

The launch of ICC in India is testimony to the talent pool available in India and the company’s strategic commitment to applying data and new digital technologies, alongside AI to boost patient outcomes.