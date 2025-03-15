Syneriq Global Opens AI GCC, Aims for $150 Million Revenue

Syneriq Global has opened its new AI Products, Solutions, and Consulting Services GCC recently in Hyderabad, enabled by Mergen Global. The new 40,000-square-foot facility, established with an investment of ₹50 crore, will strengthen Syneriq’s digital delivery capabilities. The company also launched its new AI platform, Zyrix, focused on driving innovation and advancing product engineering.

Strengthening AI Innovation and Digital Capabilities

For over a decade, Syneriq Global has led digital transformation efforts, offering specialized services in Product Engineering, Quality Engineering, and expertise in Salesforce, ServiceNow, Databricks, and Snowflake. The company says it is committed to helping businesses build solutions that are ready for the future. Kairos Technologies, a Syneriq Group company, received the AI Game Changer Award from NASSCOM in 2024.

Syneriq Global will double its workforce to 1,500 employees across its facilities globally.

Syneriq Global, founded by serial entrepreneur Sudhakar Pennam, has played a pivotal role in the tech industry. During his tenure as CEO of Cigniti, he contributed to its growth before its acquisition by Coforge. Syneriq Global operates across the United States, Mexico, Canada, South Africa, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam.

Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, E&C, I&C, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, formally inaugurated the facility. He said that Sudhakar Pennam’s remarkable legacy in building globally scalable enterprises demonstrates his vision and innovation. "This kind of success aligns perfectly with our state’s goal to make Hyderabad the AI City, fostering a thriving Artificial Intelligence ecosystem and attracting visionary leaders who can drive both local and global growth."

Sudhakar Pennam, Founder, Syneriq Global, said, "Telangana's progressive policies are driving AI sector growth at a rapid scale, and we are committed to contributing to its vision of becoming a global AI city. Our new Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad is a key milestone in our goal to become a $150 million group. We will continue to invest in R&D, drive innovation in our full stack of next-generation AI technologies, help enterprises harness these emerging technologies, and build a strong talent base in Hyderabad."

Mahanth Mallikarjuna, CEO, Mergen Global, said, "Syneriq Global’s new GCC in Hyderabad represents a significant step forward in delivering cutting-edge digital innovation, meeting the evolving needs of the digital sector—today, tomorrow, and beyond. This expansion enables us to drive transformational change and empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world."