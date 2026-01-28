Swiggy Opens Its Platforms to AI Assistants With MCP Integration

Swiggy has begun testing what could become a new distribution layer for consumer internet businesses: AI-native ordering.

The food delivery and quick commerce company has integrated Model Context Protocol (MCP) across its platforms, Swiggy, Instamart, and DineOut, allowing users to place orders through AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Google Gemini. The move makes Swiggy one of the first Indian consumer brands to operationalise MCP at scale.

Rather than being limited to in-app browsing, users can now interact with Swiggy’s catalogues and services using natural language prompts within AI interfaces, signalling a shift in how digital commerce may be accessed going forward.

From Apps to AI Interfaces

At its core, MCP enables large language models to connect securely with external systems and live data. Introduced as an open-source standard in November 2024, MCP allows AI tools to move beyond static responses and execute real-world actions through APIs and databases.

For Swiggy, this means its services are no longer confined to its own apps.

“By bringing MCP to quick commerce, food delivery, and dining out, we’re removing friction from daily decisions and enabling a level of ease, personalisation, and joy that makes on-demand convenience feel effortless,” said Madhusudhan Rao, CTO, Swiggy.

The company said the integration spans its full consumer stack, from restaurant discovery and meal ordering to grocery purchases and dining experiences, positioning AI assistants as an alternate interface rather than a replacement for its core apps.

Instamart’s AI Push

Swiggy claims its quick commerce arm, Instamart, is the first globally to adopt MCP at scale. Through the integration, users can browse and purchase from a catalogue of more than 40,000 SKUs using conversational prompts within AI platforms.

This effectively turns AI tools into shopping assistants capable of handling discovery, comparison, and checkout, tasks traditionally performed within Swiggy’s own interface.

The development highlights how quick commerce players are experimenting beyond speed-led narratives, focusing instead on convenience and decision-making efficiency as competition intensifies.

MCP’s Growing Footprint in India

Swiggy’s adoption follows earlier MCP integrations by Indian fintech companies such as Razorpay and Cashfree, which used the protocol to connect AI models with proprietary financial data. Since then, logistics and healthtech startups have also begun deploying MCP-based workflows to enable AI-driven interactions.

The broader trend points to AI moving deeper into operational layers, beyond surface-level chatbots. Instead of being limited to customer support or basic automation, AI systems are increasingly being embedded into core business processes such as ordering, fulfilment, and service orchestration.

AI as Infrastructure, Not a Feature

Industry-wide, AI deployments in India are shifting from isolated use cases to infrastructure-level adoption. The focus has moved towards scaling delivery systems, managing complex supply chains, and enabling new product capabilities, areas where AI can influence margins and operational efficiency.

According to the Google–Inc42 Bharat AI Startups Report 2026, the Indian AI market represents a $126 billion opportunity by 2030, with a potential GDP impact of $1.7 trillion by 2035.

Swiggy’s MCP integration fits into this broader arc, where AI is increasingly treated as a horizontal layer that cuts across business units rather than a standalone product innovation.

Part of a Broader Experimentation Cycle

The MCP rollout adds to Swiggy’s recent string of product experiments aimed at maintaining engagement across its ecosystem. In December, the company introduced Bites, a short-form video feature within its DineOut app, allowing users to scroll through restaurant-focused videos, react, and share content.

These launches indicate Swiggy’s strategy of testing multiple consumer touchpoints, ranging from content to AI, to retain relevance in a crowded market.

Market Reaction and Financial Context

On the financial front, Swiggy reported a widening net loss of INR 1,092 crore in Q2 FY26, up 74% from INR 626 crore a year earlier. Operating revenue grew 54% year-on-year to INR 5,561 crore during the quarter. The company is scheduled to release its Q3 performance update on January 29.

Swiggy’s shares ended Tuesday’s trading session 1.68% higher at INR 317 apiece on the BSE, reflecting investor interest in the company’s long-term technology bets despite near-term losses.

Swiggy’s MCP integration is less about adding another AI feature and more about acknowledging a structural shift: AI assistants are emerging as gateways to digital services.

If consumers grow accustomed to ordering meals or groceries without opening dedicated apps, platforms like Swiggy will need to compete not just on delivery speed or pricing but on how seamlessly they plug into AI-driven ecosystems. MCP could be one of the first steps in that transition.