Stäubli expands Bengaluru plant with $10 million investment

Stäubli, a Switzerland-based industrial and mechatronic solutions provider, has expanded its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru with a $10 million investment to increase production of solar photovoltaic (PV) connectors, the company said recently.

Stäubli said the expanded Bengaluru unit began production in January 2026 and will play a role in supplying customers across regions including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The expanded plant will manufacture MC4-Evo1 and MC4-Evo2 connectors, components used to link solar modules to inverters and other balance-of-system equipment. The facility is aimed at serving India’s growing solar power market while also supporting Stäubli’s global supply chain, it said.

“India is a key pillar in Stäubli’s global growth and manufacturing strategy,” Gerald Vogt, chief executive officer of Stäubli Group, said in a statement. The investment will help the company meet rising demand for PV connectors and strengthen its production base in Asia.

According to the company, the upgraded site includes automated assembly lines and quality control systems to increase output and shorten delivery timelines for customers, including original equipment manufacturers and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms.

India’s solar sector has expanded rapidly in recent years, driving demand for locally manufactured components as developers seek to reduce reliance on imports. Stäubli said the Bangalore facility will support both domestic requirements and overseas markets as renewable energy installations grow worldwide.

“This expansion strengthens our local manufacturing and engineering capabilities,” Gurupad Bhat, managing director of Stäubli Tec Systems India, said, adding that the company is also focusing on skill development and supplier partnerships in the country.

The company said the facility uses energy-efficient manufacturing processes and operates as a zero-discharge plant in line with environmental standards. It will also support application engineering and product development for the Indian market.