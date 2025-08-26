SpiceJet Introduces Paperless Boarding at Shillong Airport

SpiceJet has announced the successful rollout of a paperless boarding process at Shillong airport, offering passengers a faster, greener, and more seamless check-in experience. With this new feature, passengers checking in at the airport counter will now receive their boarding pass on WhatsApp, eliminating the need for physical printouts.

This initiative significantly reduces wait times at check-in and supports eco-conscious travel by cutting down on paper usage. It is part of SpiceJet’s broader commitment to sustainability and digital innovation – and marks the first time an airline has introduced WhatsApp-based boarding passes at airport check-in counters.

In spite of web check-in being available to customers and initiatives such as Digi Yatra, more than 9 million boarding passes were still printed at airports in India in June 2025. This would have led to about 6 tonnes of carbon emissions. SpiceJet’s initiative is designed to eliminate the above avoidable carbon footprint of the aviation industry.

Leveraging Technology for Operational Excellence

The paperless boarding feature is enabled by SpiceJet’s indigenously developed Web Departure Control System (WEBDCS) – a browser-based platform that allows check-in staff to issue digital boarding passes via WhatsApp or email, and baggage tags via SMS using tablets or the standard airport check-in computer. This not only streamlines the check-in process but also enhances operational efficiency.

SpiceJet plans to extend this paperless boarding experience to other airports across India.

SpiceJet:Embracing Sustainability and Convenience

GP Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, SpiceJet, said, “At SpiceJet, we are constantly working to enhance the travel experience for our passengers while embracing sustainability. The introduction of paperless boarding at Shillong Airport is a significant step in that direction. We look forward to expanding this convenience-driven initiative across more airports in the near future.”

Outlook

SpiceJet's introduction of paperless boarding at Shillong Airport marks a significant move toward a more sustainable and efficient travel ecosystem in India. By leveraging widely used technology like WhatsApp, the airline is not only streamlining its check-in process but also making a tangible contribution to reducing the aviation industry's carbon footprint. This initiative, poised for nationwide expansion, sets a new standard for passenger convenience and operational efficiency, showcasing a clear path toward a more digital and environmentally conscious future for air travel.

