Sonata Software Opens New Hyderabad Hub, to Create 5,000 Jobs

Sonata Software, which is into 'Modernization Engineering', has opened announced its new facility in Hyderabad. The center was formally inaugurated by the Honorable Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Anumula Revanth Reddy.

Advertisment

A Strategic Investment in Digital Innovation and Talent

Spread across 200,000 square feet in the Vamsiram Suvarna Durga Tech Park in Hyderabad’s Financial District, the new facility is designed to fuel innovation, scale global delivery, and nurture next-generation digital talent.

This strategic expansion reinforces Sonata Software’s commitment to delivering future-ready technology solutions and strengthening its global delivery footprint. Over the next three to five years, the facility is expected to generate over 5,000 high-value technology jobs and serve as a key hub for digital engineering, co-innovation, and advanced technology development.

Advertisment

Driving AI, Cloud, and Global Delivery Excellence

Speaking at the event, Honorable Chief Minister Shri Anumula Revanth Reddy said, “Sonata Software’s new Hyderabad facility is a testament to the partnership between visionary enterprises and progressive governance. Telangana remains steadfast in fostering a business-friendly ecosystem for technology companies. We are proud to see global firms like Sonata expanding from here and contributing to Hyderabad’s position as a premier global tech hub.”

Samir Dhir, Managing Director and CEO of Sonata Software, noted, “This new center marks a major step forward in our growth journey. Hyderabad’s strong ecosystem and global reputation for innovation make it the perfect location for building AI-led digital solutions at scale. The facility will enable us to attract top-tier talent, drive deeper client collaboration, and accelerate delivery of value-driven outcomes for our clients.”

Advertisment

Empowering Growth Through Sustainability and Co-Innovation

Equipped with modern collaboration zones, innovation labs, and green infrastructure, the facility reflects Sonata’s commitment to responsible growth, sustainability, and engineering excellence. Its flexible design supports agile operations, secure service delivery, and rapid scaling of digital capabilities.

Srini Veeravelli, CEO of Quant Systems Inc., a Sonata Software company, added, “This facility will be instrumental in delivering AI, machine learning, and cloud modernization solutions to global clients. It not only enhances our delivery capabilities but also enables scalable GCC models and fosters a culture of continuous innovation across the enterprise.”

Advertisment

With a strong global presence—including key regions in North America, the UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ—and a robust partner ecosystem, Sonata Software continues to be a trusted transformation partner for global enterprises. The Hyderabad facility marks a new chapter in Sonata’s mission to engineer purposeful digital excellence at scale.

#sonata-software