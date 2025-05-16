Solfin Disburses ₹100 Cr in Solar Loans in 9 Months with Tech-Driven Efficiency

Solfin, a tech-first renewable energy finance platform with its own NBFC, has announced the successful disbursement of over ₹100 crore in solar loans within just nine months of operations. This achievement follows a strategic ₹100 crore investment from Waaree Sustainable Finance Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Waaree Group.

India’s Solar Financing Boom: A Market Ripe for Innovation

India's solar sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by ambitious government targets and favorable policies. In 2024, the country’s cumulative installed solar capacity reached 97.9 GW, with 24.5 GW added in a single year—more than doubling the previous year’s growth. This surge in demand has highlighted the need for agile, tech-enabled financing solutions, a gap that Solfin is uniquely positioned to fill.

Solfin’s Differentiated Model: Speed, Scale, and Sector Focus

Solfin’s digital-first lending platform, streamlines the financing journey by offering online approvals, faster disbursements, and tailored loan products. These cater to residential rooftop installations, housing societies, and commercial & industrial (C&I) solar projects. With financing already extended across segments such as supply chain, C&I, and residential rooftop solar, Solfin is enabling widespread adoption of clean energy while contributing to a climate-resilient future.

Gautam Kaushik, Co-founder, Solfin, said, "Achieving ₹100 crore in disbursements in such a short span is a testament to the growing demand for reliable solar financing and the trust our clients place in us. Our partnership with Waaree has provided not just capital but strategic alignment to scale our mission of democratizing access to clean energy finance in India."

Investor Outlook: Scaling with Purpose

Solfin is currently engaging with select venture and institutional partners aligned with its long-term vision in climate tech, fintech, and sustainable infrastructure. The capital raised will be strategically deployed to expand into new geographies, introduce innovative green financing products, enhance its digital infrastructure, and explore adjacent sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs) and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

As India pushes toward its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, Solfin’s success in disbursing ₹100 crore in less than a year demonstrates that the future of solar adoption lies in efficient, digital-first financing. Positioned at the intersection of climate action and fintech innovation, Solfin is primed to lead India’s green energy financing transformation.