Snowflake Unveils Suite of Innovations to Redefine Enterprise Data and AI

At Snowflake Summit 2025, the AI Data Cloud company introduced a major wave of product innovations designed to help enterprises fully harness their data in the AI era. These innovations span compute performance, ingestion, analytics, and AI-agent capabilities—aimed at enabling users of all technical backgrounds to derive faster, deeper, and more scalable insights without compromising control or governance.

“These innovations are focused on helping businesses make AI and machine learning workflows more easy, connected, and trusted for users of all abilities,” said Vijayant Rai, Managing Director – India, Snowflake. “We’re fundamentally redefining what organizations can expect from a modern data platform.”

Openflow Powers End-to-End Data Interoperability

Leading the announcements was the unveiling of Snowflake Openflow, now generally available on AWS. This multi-modal data ingestion service is designed to connect virtually any data source to Snowflake’s AI-ready environment. By embracing open standards and eliminating vendor lock-in, Openflow streamlines complex integrations and supports a wide range of data types and destinations—well beyond Snowflake itself.

Built on Apache NiFi, Openflow allows engineers to create custom connectors in minutes. With hundreds of prebuilt connectors for platforms like Box, Oracle, SharePoint, Google Ads, and ServiceNow, Snowflake is positioning Openflow as a core enabler of seamless, scalable AI-powered architectures.

Compute Innovation: Speed Without the Spend

Snowflake has launched its next-gen compute engine with Standard Warehouse – Generation 2 (Gen2), now generally available. Running on enhanced hardware, Gen2 offers 2.1x faster analytics performance than its predecessor and 1.9x faster than Managed Spark.

Also announced is Snowflake Adaptive Compute (in private preview), which automatically adjusts compute resource sizing and sharing. These “Adaptive Warehouses” allow customers to accelerate performance and reduce costs—optimising resource management for the AI-driven enterprise.

AI for Everyone: Cortex Intelligence and Agents

Pushing the frontier of accessible AI, Snowflake Intelligence (coming soon to public preview) enables users to ask natural language questions across structured and unstructured datasets. Powered by Cortex Agents, and built using large language models from Anthropic and OpenAI, this solution provides AI-driven insights via a no-code interface—lowering the entry barrier for business teams.

For more technical users, Data Science Agent (private preview soon) provides an AI assistant for automating routine machine learning tasks—from data prep to model training—powered by Anthropic’s Claude.

Currently, over 5,200 companies, including BlackRock, Luminate, and Penske Logistics, are already using Snowflake Cortex AI to streamline and scale their data-to-AI pipelines.

AISQL and SnowConvert AI Bring Generative AI Into the Query Layer

Snowflake also introduced Cortex AISQL (now in public preview), which embeds generative AI directly into SQL queries, enabling teams to analyse all types of data and build flexible pipelines with familiar syntax. This builds on SnowConvert AI, a tool that automates the migration from legacy data platforms to Snowflake.

Together, these tools are designed to modernize data infrastructure and accelerate analytics workflows—bringing AI functionality into the heart of everyday data operations.

Marketplace Expansion: Knowledge Extensions and Semantic Models

Snowflake’s Marketplace is also getting an AI-era upgrade. With Cortex Knowledge Extensions (generally available soon), enterprises can now enrich their apps with real-time news and proprietary data from providers like The Associated Press, while maintaining IP protection and attribution.

Additionally, Snowflake will enable sharing of Semantic Models (in private preview), allowing organizations to embed AI-ready structured data from sources like CB Insights, CARTO, Deutsche Börse, and IPinfo directly into their AI agents and apps.

With these strategic upgrades, Snowflake continues its evolution into a unified, AI-native data cloud—helping organizations seamlessly unlock value from every byte of data, with the scale, speed, and intelligence required for today’s AI-first world.