Snowflake, Nasscom to Train 100,000 Learners in India on Data & AI

Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, today announced its collaboration with FutureSkills Prime, a digital skilling initiative by Nasscom and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), with a vision to make India a Digital Talent Nation. Through this collaboration, Snowflake and Nasscom expect to enroll over 100,000 professional and student learners onto Snowflake’s free, on-demand, entry-level data and AI skills courses over the next two years. This initiative is supported by Snowflake’s global program, One Million Minds + One Platform, aimed at global AI upskilling.

Advertisment

Futureproofing India’s Workforce

According to Nasscom, India ranks No. 1 in AI skills penetration and holds 1st and 5th ranks globally in AI talent concentration and AI scientific publications, respectively. However, the current gap between demand and supply is about 51%, and by 2026, the estimated demand for professionals in India is expected to exceed 1 million. As companies across industries increasingly rely on data to drive AI, innovation, and business growth, the demand for skilled professionals in fields like Data Engineering, Data Science, and AI/ML is expected to increase, with a growing demand for critical roles such as Data Analysts, Data Architects, and Data Administrators. These experts are essential for translating data into actionable insights and providing greater value to customers.

Through this collaboration, Snowflake and Nasscom are addressing critical skill gaps by providing access to high-quality training and resources, ensuring that data and AI professionals are fully equipped with the necessary tools to succeed in the ever-evolving data landscape.

Advertisment

By joining the FutureSkills Prime platform, Snowflake will gain access to over 2,100 institutions within Nasscom's Academia network. Snowflake's training courses will be integrated into university curricula as either mandatory or optional programs in alignment with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. These courses are available to undergraduate and postgraduate students (starting from their second year in degree or diploma programs, aged 16 and above), as well as working professionals looking to enhance their careers. Delivered through the FutureSkills Prime platform, these comprehensive courses provide a structured pathway to developing expertise in high-demand technology fields.

The Snowflake courses will be aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), which follows the National Credit Framework (NCrF) guidelines. The NSQF alignment will help learners integrate practical skills into their curriculum, enhancing their employability opportunities while meeting industry demands. Upon completing the approved courses, students will be offered university credits aligned with their existing ecosystem.

Industry Leaders on the Collaboration

Advertisment

Cassie Wallgren, VP of Global Educational Services, Snowflake, stated:

“I’m thrilled about the transformative impact our partnership with Nasscom will have. Together, we are bridging today’s skills gap and building a future-ready workforce equipped to lead in a data-driven world. Through accessible learning pathways, industry-recognized certifications, and hands-on experience, this collaboration empowers individuals to unlock new career opportunities. It will shape the next generation of innovators, driving advancements in AI, technology, and beyond.”

Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, CEO of IT & ITeS SSC Nasscom, emphasized:

Advertisment

“As India continues to lead in digital transformation and data-driven innovation, we are thrilled to partner with Snowflake. The courses offered by them will equip students and professionals with the knowledge and expertise to harness the power of AI & Data Cloud, accelerating business growth and technological advancements across industries. These training programs are designed to upskill professionals in cloud data management, AI-driven analytics, and modern data architecture, fostering a stronger, more data-literate workforce in India.”

Vijayant Rai, MD-India, Snowflake, added:

“There is no AI strategy without a data strategy. Snowflake’s commitment to bridging the skills gap in the data and AI sectors aligns seamlessly with Nasscom’s mission to advance India’s IT and technology workforce. Snowflake's specialized courses in data and AI domains are strategically designed to enhance learners' career prospects and industry readiness. The collaboration aims to pave the way for a future in which organizations can use their data to gain competitive advantage, innovate, and achieve long-term success.”

Advertisment

Six Learning Modules - Tailored for Every Type of Learner

FutureSkills Prime currently has over 20 lakh learners upskilling at various stages of their career journeys. Through six free learning modules, Snowflake offers a structured, step-by-step program designed to support all data professional roles—from beginners to experts—including data engineers, analysts, architects, data scientists, machine learning (ML) engineers, administrators, and developers. Learners who successfully complete the courses will receive certifications from both Nasscom and Snowflake, enhancing their credentials and increasing their professional value in the job market.

The Snowflake programs are structured to offer comprehensive learning paths for professionals at different stages of their careers. The first-level courses, designed to be accessible to all, will provide an entry-level foundation and hands-on experience, including:

Advertisment

On-Demand, Immersive Learning: Participants can access flexible, self-paced learning modules that combine theoretical knowledge with practical, real-world applications. This allows individuals to learn at their own pace, fitting their education around their schedules.

Participants can access flexible, self-paced learning modules that combine theoretical knowledge with practical, real-world applications. This allows individuals to learn at their own pace, fitting their education around their schedules. Hands-on Labs: With access to hands-on labs, participants can experiment with Snowflake’s platform, run real-world simulations, and solve practical data challenges. This approach fosters deeper learning and gives participants the confidence to apply their skills in the workplace.

With access to hands-on labs, participants can experiment with Snowflake’s platform, run real-world simulations, and solve practical data challenges. This approach fosters deeper learning and gives participants the confidence to apply their skills in the workplace. Entry-Level Training: These foundational courses introduce learners to core concepts of data management, cloud technologies, and SQL. They also cover fundamental aspects of AI/ML and data science, ensuring that even individuals new to the field can build their technical skills from the ground up.

These foundational courses introduce learners to core concepts of data management, cloud technologies, and SQL. They also cover fundamental aspects of AI/ML and data science, ensuring that even individuals new to the field can build their technical skills from the ground up. Persona-Specific Role-Based Pathways: For learners interested in more specific roles (e.g., data analysts, data engineers, data architects, data admins, data scientists, business analysts), training programs provide tailored learning paths that dive deeper into the specialized skills required for these positions. These tracks evolve based on job analysis frameworks, focusing on key skills, tools, and technologies relevant to each profession.

Snowflake’s commitment to upskilling professionals and providing access to industry-recognized qualifications, such as SnowPro Certifications, not only addresses the growing demand for skilled data professionals but also empowers organizations to maximize business value by equipping their teams with the expertise to leverage data effectively.