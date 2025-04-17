SingleInterface Launches Full-Stack AI Platform for Storefronts

SingleInterface, Asia’s largest retail tech platform for multi-location brands, today unveiled its integrated AI platform—SingleInterface AI—marking its transformation into the first full-stack AI software suite built exclusively for storefronts.

From digital-first to AI-first, SingleInterface AI redefines how multi-location brands are discovered and engage with hyperlocal audiences—at every store, every pin on the map, and every customer touchpoint.

“We believe the future of hyperlocal marketing and commerce is AI-native. It’s transforming how every storefront shows up in ‘near me’ searches, responds, and grows. With SingleInterface AI, we’re embedding enterprise-grade intelligence into every hyperlocal brand interaction,” said Tarun Sobhani, Co-Founder and CEO, SingleInterface.

AI That Powers Every Location

This launch unifies and elevates SingleInterface’s core offerings—from business listings to engagement—into one smart, self-learning platform. With advanced interaction analytics and real-time sentiment decoding, SingleInterface AI turns every storefront into a performance engine.

Brands gain sharper visibility into local trends, intent signals, and campaign impact—driving measurable growth and actionable insights at every touchpoint.

Inside the SingleInterface AI Suite

SingleInterface AI offers a modular yet deeply integrated suite of AI engines, each solving a distinct challenge faced by multi-location enterprises:

Presence AI ensures every location (branch, outlet, or store) is easily searchable with up-to-date information, enabled by automated listings across Google, Apple Maps, car navigation systems, and AI voice assistants.

Pages AI automatically generates high-performing, search-optimized microsites for each individual location—complete with real-time content, embedded chat, and actionable CTAs.

Reviews AI analyzes location-level customer reviews with AI-powered emotional intelligence, enabling empathetic and timely responses.

Engagement AI connects CRM data with real-time conversations to enable hyper-contextual WhatsApp, email, and web chat outreach.

Campaigns AI localizes brand campaigns using geo-fenced insights, content fatigue detection, and audience behavior tracking across every city or PIN/ZIP code.

Interactions AI transcribes and analyzes all customer interactions—surfacing sentiment, missed opportunities, and conversion blockers.

Audience AI uses real-world behavioral signals like visit frequency and category interest to identify high-intent buyers before they enter the sales funnel.

Competition AI maps search performance block-by-block, benchmarking outlets and uncovering ways to win more “near me” searches.

Insights AI delivers a unified, 360° view of brand performance, surfacing trends and actionable intelligence at every location.

With a customer base of over 400 multi-location brands across sectors including F&B, automotive, telecom, retail, banking, financial services, real estate, education, travel, and healthcare, SingleInterface is redefining AI-powered, location-based marketing.